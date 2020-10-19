This tool was originally written to help fetch repository statistics from student projects in the course Object-oriented Programming Project (TDA367/DIT211) at Chalmers University of Technology and Gothenburg University.
Today, gitinspector is used as a grading aid by universities worldwide.
A full Documentation of the usage and available options of gitinspector is available on the wiki. For help on the most common questions, please refer to the FAQ document.
Below are some example outputs for a number of famous open source projects. All the statistics were generated using the "-HTlrm" flags.
|Project name
|Django
|HTML
|HTML Embedded
|Plain Text
|XML
|JQuery
|HTML
|HTML Embedded
|Plain Text
|XML
|Pango
|HTML
|HTML Embedded
|Plain Text
|XML
We need translations for gitinspector! If you are a gitinspector user, feel willing to help and have good language skills in any unsupported language we urge you to contact us. We also happily accept code patches. Please refer to Contributing for more information on how to contribute to the project.
The Debian packages offered with releases of gitinspector are unofficial and very simple packages generated with stdeb. Christian Kastner is maintaining the official Debian packages. You can check the current status on the Debian Package Tracker. Consequently, there are official packages for many Debian based distributions installable via apt-get.
An npm package is provided for convenience as well. To install it globally, execute
npm i -g gitinspector.
gitinspector is licensed under the GNU GPL v3. The gitinspector logo is partly based on the git logo; based on the work of Jason Long. The logo is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.