Gets information about Git repository.
gitinfo reads the contents of the
./git directory to extract information.
import createGitinfo from 'gitinfo';
/**
* @typedef Configuration
* @property {string} [defaultBranchName] Default branch name to fallback to. Default: throws an error if branch cannot be resolved.
* @property {string} [gitPath] Path used to resolve .git path. Defaults to `__dirname`.
*/
/**
* @access public
* @name createGitinfo
* @param {Configuration} userConfig
*/
const gitinfo = createGitinfo();
/**
* Returns **Any** GitHub repository URL.
*/
gitinfo.getGithubUrl();
/**
* Returns **Any** Name of the current branch.
*/
gitinfo.getBranchName();
/**
* Returns **Any** Remote URL of the current branch.
*/
gitinfo.getRemoteUrl();
/**
* Returns **Any** Absolute path to the .git/ directory.
*/
gitinfo.getGitPath();
/**
* Returns **Any** Username of the repository author.
*/
gitinfo.getUsername();
/**
* Returns **Any** Repository name.
*/
gitinfo.getName();
/**
* Returns **Any** Commit SHA of the current branch.
*/
gitinfo.getHeadSha();
/**
* Returns **Any** Representation of the .git/config file.
*/
gitinfo.getConfig();
Download using NPM:
npm install gitinfo