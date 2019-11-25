openbase logo
gitinfo

by Gajus Kuizinas
2.4.0 (see all)

Gets information about a Git repository.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30.2K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gitinfo

Travis build status NPM version Canonical Code Style

Gets information about Git repository.

Implementation

gitinfo reads the contents of the ./git directory to extract information.

API

import createGitinfo from 'gitinfo';

/**
 * @typedef Configuration
 * @property {string} [defaultBranchName] Default branch name to fallback to. Default: throws an error if branch cannot be resolved.
 * @property {string} [gitPath] Path used to resolve .git path. Defaults to `__dirname`.
 */

/**
 * @access public
 * @name createGitinfo
 * @param {Configuration} userConfig
 */
const gitinfo = createGitinfo();

/**
 * Returns **Any** GitHub repository URL.
 */
gitinfo.getGithubUrl();

/**
 * Returns **Any** Name of the current branch.
 */
gitinfo.getBranchName();

/**
 * Returns **Any** Remote URL of the current branch.
 */
gitinfo.getRemoteUrl();

/**
 * Returns **Any** Absolute path to the .git/ directory.
 */
gitinfo.getGitPath();

/**
 * Returns **Any** Username of the repository author.
 */
gitinfo.getUsername();

/**
 * Returns **Any** Repository name.
 */
gitinfo.getName();

/**
 * Returns **Any** Commit SHA of the current branch.
 */
gitinfo.getHeadSha();

/**
 * Returns **Any** Representation of the .git/config file.
 */
gitinfo.getConfig();

Download

Download using NPM:

npm install gitinfo

