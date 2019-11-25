gitinfo

Gets information about Git repository.

Implementation

gitinfo reads the contents of the ./git directory to extract information.

API

import createGitinfo from 'gitinfo' ; const gitinfo = createGitinfo(); gitinfo.getGithubUrl(); gitinfo.getBranchName(); gitinfo.getRemoteUrl(); gitinfo.getGitPath(); gitinfo.getUsername(); gitinfo.getName(); gitinfo.getHeadSha(); gitinfo.getConfig();

Download

Download using NPM: