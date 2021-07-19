Automatically fetch github's excellent
.gitignore files for any of your new projects
Here is the list of available types
npm install gitignore -g
Note: If NPX (NPM's official package runner) is available in your environment you can use it to avoid a global install: ex.
$ npx gitignore node is equivalent to
npm i -g gitignore && gitignore node but avoids the global install step
To list out all of the available types:
gitignore -types
To create a
.gitignore for rails:
gitignore rails
That's it.
npm install gitignore
require
var gi = require(`gitignore`);
.getTypes(callback)
Gets the types via
https request to GitHub.
callback(err, types)
If an error occurred, or the request failed, an
Error object is passed as the first parameter. If the types were successfully requested, an array of types is passed as the second parameter with
null as the first.
.writeFile(options, callback)
Gets the
.gitignore file from GitHub of the specified
options.type and stores it in the writable stream at
options.file or
options.writable.
options
.type (string) - The type associated with the
.gitignore file to be fetched
.file,
.writable (writable stream) - A writable stream (a file, sdtout, etc) that the results should be written to
callback(err)
If an error occurred or the request did not go through, an error obect is passed as the first parameter. If the request was successful, the first parameter is
null or
undefined.