gitignore

by Michael Feldstein
0.7.0 (see all)

NPM package to automatically fetch gitignore files from github

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

162

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gitignore

Automatically fetch github's excellent .gitignore files for any of your new projects

Here is the list of available types

Use as a global utility

Install

npm install gitignore -g

Note: If NPX (NPM's official package runner) is available in your environment you can use it to avoid a global install: ex. $ npx gitignore node is equivalent to npm i -g gitignore && gitignore node but avoids the global install step

Usage

To list out all of the available types:

gitignore -types

To create a .gitignore for rails:

gitignore rails

That's it.

Use programmatically as a module

Install

npm install gitignore

and require

var gi = require(`gitignore`);

API

.getTypes(callback)

Gets the types via https request to GitHub.

callback(err, types)

If an error occurred, or the request failed, an Error object is passed as the first parameter. If the types were successfully requested, an array of types is passed as the second parameter with null as the first.

.writeFile(options, callback)

Gets the .gitignore file from GitHub of the specified options.type and stores it in the writable stream at options.file or options.writable.

options

.type (string) - The type associated with the .gitignore file to be fetched .file, .writable (writable stream) - A writable stream (a file, sdtout, etc) that the results should be written to

callback(err)

If an error occurred or the request did not go through, an error obect is passed as the first parameter. If the request was successful, the first parameter is null or undefined.

