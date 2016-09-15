A Hubot-compatible Github API wrapper for Node.js

Install

npm install githubot

Require

Use it in your Hubot script:

module .exports = (robot) -> github = require ( 'githubot' )(robot)

Or use it on its own:

github = require ( 'githubot' )

You can pass additional options to the constructor if needed.

Use

Make any call to the Github v3 API, get the parsed JSON response:

github.get "https://api.github.com/users/iangreenleaf/gists" , (gists) -> console .log gists[ 0 ].description github.get "users/foo/repos" , {type: "owner" }, (repos) -> console .log repos[ 0 ].url data = { description: "A test gist" , public: true , files: { "abc.txt" : { content: "abcdefg" } } } github.post "gists" , data, (gist) -> console .log gist.url github.patch "repos/my/repo/issues/11" , {status: "closed" }, (issue) -> console .log issue.html_url

Authentication

If process.env.HUBOT_GITHUB_TOKEN is present, you're automatically authenticated. Sweet!

Acquire a token

If you don't have a token yet, run this:

curl -i https://api.github.com/authorizations -d '{ "note" : "githubot" , "scopes" :[ "repo" ]}' -u "yourusername"

Enter your Github password when prompted. When you get a response, look for the "token" value.

If you have two-factor authentication enabled, you'll have to append -H 'X-GitHub-OTP: 123456' to the end of the above command, or you'll receive HTTP 401 Unauthorized instead of your token.

Handling errors

GitHubot will log errors automatically if it has a logger. Used with Hubot, these will go to the Hubot logger.

If your script would like to catch errors as well, define an extra callback:

github.handleErrors (response) -> console .log "Oh no! #{response.statusCode} !"

The callback takes a response argument with the following keys:

error : The error message.

: The error message. statusCode : The status code of the API response, if present.

: The status code of the API response, if present. body : The body of the API response, if present.

You can also pass an error handler in the options instead.

Helpful Hubot

If process.env.HUBOT_GITHUB_USER is present, we can help you guess a repo's full name:

github.qualified_repo "githubot"

This will happen with the bespoke methods as well:

gh.branches "githubot" , (branches) ->

Options

Passing options

Options may be passed to githubot in three different ways, in increasing order of precedence:

Through shell environment variables. Through the constructor: github = require ( 'githubot' )(robot, apiVersion: 'preview' ) Using withOptions , which lets you pass options to only some requests: github = require ( 'githubot' )(robot) preview = github.withOptions(apiVersion: 'preview' ) preview.get '/preview/feature' , -> github.get '/regular/feature' , ->

Available options

token / process.env.HUBOT_GITHUB_TOKEN : GitHub API token. Required to perform authenticated actions.

apiVersion / process.env.HUBOT_GITHUB_API_VERSION : Version of the API to access. Defaults to 'v3'.

defaultUser / process.env.HUBOT_GITHUB_USER : Default GitHub username to use if one is not given.

apiRoot / process.env.HUBOT_GITHUB_API : The base API URL. This is useful for Enterprise Github installations. For example, HUBOT_GITHUB_API='https://myprivate.github.int'

concurrentRequests / process.env.HUBOT_CONCURRENT_REQUESTS : Limits the allowed number of concurrent requests to the GitHub API. Defaults to 20.

errorHandler : Function for custom error handling logic. See handling errors for more details.

Bespoke API access

Mostly a work in progress, but here's a taste of what I have in mind:

Branches

List branches

gh.branches "foo/bar" , (branches) -> console .log branches[ 0 ].name

Create a branch

gh.branches( "foo/bar" ).create "my_radical_feature" , (branch) -> console .log branch.sha gh.branches( "foo/bar" ).create "even_more_radical" , from: "my_radical_feature" , (branch) -> console .log branch.sha

Merge a branch

gh.branches( "foo/bar" ).merge "my_radical_feature" , (mergeCommit) -> console .log mergeCommit.message gh.branches( "foo/bar" ).merge "my_radical_feature" , into: "hotfixes" , (mergeCommit) -> console .log mergeCommit.message gh.branches( "foo/bar" ).merge "my_radical_feature" , base: "hotfixes" , (mergeCommit) -> console .log mergeCommit.message gh.branches( "foo/bar" ).merge "my_radical_feature" , message: "Merge my radical feature!" , (mergeCommit) -> console .log mergeCommit.sha

Delete a branch

gh.branches( "foo/bar" ). delete "my_radical_feature" , -> console .log "Deleted my branch!"

Deployments

Note: These methods are smart and automatically use the cannonball-preview version header. No intervention needed!

List deployments

gh.deployments "foo/bar" , (deploys) -> console .log deploys.length

Create a deployment

gh.deployments( "foo/bar" ) .create 'my-branch' , payload: {env: 'staging' }, description: "Ship it!" , (deploy) => console .log deploy.url

Deployment statuses

gh.deployments( "foo/bar" ).status deployId, (deploys) -> console .log deploys[ 0 ].state

Contributing

Install the dependencies:

npm install

Run the tests:

make test make test -all

Pull requests encouraged!

I'm vastly more likely to merge code that comes with tests. If you're confused by the testing process, ask and I can probably point you in the right direction.

Thanks

These lovely people have contributed to githubot.