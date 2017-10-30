openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
git

githubhook

by nlf
1.9.3 (see all)

A simple node.js based github post-receive server

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

339

GitHub Stars

279

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-github-hook

This is a very simple, easy to use evented web hook API for GitHub or GitLab. A command-line executable is also available.

To Install:

npm install githubhook

To Use:

var githubhook = require('githubhook');
var github = githubhook({/* options */});

github.listen();

github.on('*', function (event, repo, ref, data) {
});

github.on('event', function (repo, ref, data) {
});

github.on('event:reponame', function (ref, data) {
});

github.on('event:reponame:ref', function (data) {
});

github.on('reponame', function (event, ref, data) {
});

github.on('reponame:ref', function (event, data) {
});

// GitLab system hooks
github.on('*', function (event, type, data) {
});

github.on('type', function (event, data) {
});

// if you'd like to programmatically stop listening
// github.stop();

Where 'event' is the event name to listen to (sent by GitHub or Gitlab, typically 'push' or 'system'), 'reponame' is the name of your repo (this one is node-github-hook), 'ref' is the git reference (such as ref/heads/master), and 'type' is the type of system hook.

Configure a WebHook URL to whereever the server is listening, with a path of /github/callback and you're done!

Available options are:

  • host: the host to listen on, defaults to '0.0.0.0'
  • port: the port to listen on, defaults to 3420
  • path: the path for the GitHub callback, defaults to '/github/callback'
  • wildcard: if true, the path for the GitHub callback will be considered valid as long as it starts with the configured path
  • secret: if specified, you must use the same secret in your webhook configuration in GitHub. if a secret is specified, but one is not configured in GitHub, the hook will fail. if a secret is not specified, but one is configured in GitHub, the signature will not be validated and will be assumed to be correct. consider yourself warned. this option can also be a function that takes the following parameters: (request, data, callback). callback is error first and should be passed (err, secret)
  • logger: an optional instance of a logger that supports the "log" and "error" methods and one parameter for data (like console), default is console.
  • https: Options to pass to nodejs https server. If specified, you must follow documentation about nodejs https library (See options in https://nodejs.org/api/https.html#https_https_createserver_options_requestlistener)
  • trustProxy: By default the x-forwarded-for header is trusted when determining the remoteAddress to log for a request. Set this to false to disable this behavior
  • enableHealthcheck: Respond to GET requests with a 204 response for healthcheck purposes
  • healthcheckCode: Override the 204 status code for healthchecks (for systems that aren't friendly with HTTP spec compliance and want a 200, for example)

Command-line

You can use the command-line client to execute a shell script when a particular event occurs.

Install it globally:

$ npm install -g githubhook

Then you can run githubhook:

$ githubhook --help

Usage:
  githubhook [--host=HOST] [--port=PORT] [--callback=URL_PATH] [--secret=SECRET] [--verbose] <trigger> <script>

Options:

  --host=HOST             Address to listen on
  --port=PORT             Port to listen on
  --callback=URL_PATH     The callback URL path
  --secret=SECRET         The secret you use the in the GitHub webhook config
  --key=KEY_PATH          Path to read https certificate key file
  --cert=CERT_PATH        Path to read https certificate file
  --verbose               Log to console
  --version               Output the version number
  -h, --help              Output usage information

Default values for options are same as for the API (see above).

Example usage:

$ githubhook push:node-github-hook ./some_script.sh

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial