This is a very simple, easy to use evented web hook API for GitHub or GitLab. A command-line executable is also available.

To Install:

npm install githubhook

To Use:

var githubhook = require ( 'githubhook' ); var github = githubhook({ }); github.listen(); github.on( '*' , function ( event, repo, ref, data ) { }); github.on( 'event' , function ( repo, ref, data ) { }); github.on( 'event:reponame' , function ( ref, data ) { }); github.on( 'event:reponame:ref' , function ( data ) { }); github.on( 'reponame' , function ( event, ref, data ) { }); github.on( 'reponame:ref' , function ( event, data ) { }); github.on( '*' , function ( event, type, data ) { }); github.on( 'type' , function ( event, data ) { });

Where 'event' is the event name to listen to (sent by GitHub or Gitlab, typically 'push' or 'system'), 'reponame' is the name of your repo (this one is node-github-hook), 'ref' is the git reference (such as ref/heads/master), and 'type' is the type of system hook.

Configure a WebHook URL to whereever the server is listening, with a path of /github/callback and you're done!

Available options are:

host : the host to listen on, defaults to '0.0.0.0'

: the host to listen on, defaults to '0.0.0.0' port : the port to listen on, defaults to 3420

: the port to listen on, defaults to 3420 path : the path for the GitHub callback, defaults to '/github/callback'

: the path for the GitHub callback, defaults to '/github/callback' wildcard : if true, the path for the GitHub callback will be considered valid as long as it starts with the configured path

: if true, the path for the GitHub callback will be considered valid as long as it starts with the configured path secret : if specified, you must use the same secret in your webhook configuration in GitHub. if a secret is specified, but one is not configured in GitHub, the hook will fail. if a secret is not specified, but one is configured in GitHub, the signature will not be validated and will be assumed to be correct. consider yourself warned. this option can also be a function that takes the following parameters: (request, data, callback). callback is error first and should be passed (err, secret)

: if specified, you must use the same secret in your webhook configuration in GitHub. if a secret is specified, but one is not configured in GitHub, the hook will fail. if a secret is not specified, but one is configured in GitHub, the signature will not be validated and will be assumed to be correct. consider yourself warned. this option can also be a function that takes the following parameters: (request, data, callback). callback is error first and should be passed (err, secret) logger : an optional instance of a logger that supports the "log" and "error" methods and one parameter for data (like console), default is console .

: an optional instance of a logger that supports the "log" and "error" methods and one parameter for data (like console), default is . https : Options to pass to nodejs https server. If specified, you must follow documentation about nodejs https library (See options in https://nodejs.org/api/https.html#https_https_createserver_options_requestlistener)

: Options to pass to nodejs https server. If specified, you must follow documentation about nodejs https library (See options in https://nodejs.org/api/https.html#https_https_createserver_options_requestlistener) trustProxy : By default the x-forwarded-for header is trusted when determining the remoteAddress to log for a request. Set this to false to disable this behavior

: By default the header is trusted when determining the remoteAddress to log for a request. Set this to to disable this behavior enableHealthcheck : Respond to GET requests with a 204 response for healthcheck purposes

: Respond to GET requests with a 204 response for healthcheck purposes healthcheckCode: Override the 204 status code for healthchecks (for systems that aren't friendly with HTTP spec compliance and want a 200, for example)

You can use the command-line client to execute a shell script when a particular event occurs.

Install it globally:

$ npm install -g githubhook

Then you can run githubhook :

$ githubhook -- help Usage: githubhook [--host=HOST] [--port=PORT] [--callback=URL_PATH] [--secret=SECRET] [--verbose] <trigger> <script> Options: --host=HOST Address to listen on --port=PORT Port to listen on --callback=URL_PATH The callback URL path --secret=SECRET The secret you use the in the GitHub webhook config --key=KEY_PATH Path to read https certificate key file --cert=CERT_PATH Path to read https certificate file --verbose Log to console --version Output the version number -h, -- help Output usage information

Default values for options are same as for the API (see above).

Example usage:

$ githubhook push:node-github-hook ./some_script.sh

License

MIT