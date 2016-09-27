openbase logo
github4

by Joe Gallo
1.1.1

[DEPRECATED] Node.js wrapper for GitHub API

Deprecated!
Use github instead. See https://github.com/mikedeboer/node-github.

Readme

This repo is deprecated. Use mikedeboer/node-github instead.

Node-github

A Node.js wrapper for GitHub API.

Installation

Install via npm NPM version

$ npm install github4

or

Install via git clone

$ git clone git@github.com:kaizensoze/node-github.git
$ cd node-github
$ npm install

Documentation

Client API: https://kaizensoze.github.io/node-github/
GitHub API: https://developer.github.com/v3/

Test auth file

Create test auth file for running tests/examples.

$ > testAuth.json
{
    "token": "<TOKEN>"
}

Example

Get all followers for user "defunkt":

var GitHubApi = require("github4");

var github = new GitHubApi({
    // optional
    debug: true,
    protocol: "https",
    host: "github.my-GHE-enabled-company.com", // should be api.github.com for GitHub
    pathPrefix: "/api/v3", // for some GHEs; none for GitHub
    timeout: 5000,
    headers: {
        "user-agent": "My-Cool-GitHub-App" // GitHub is happy with a unique user agent
    }
});
github.users.getFollowingForUser({
    // optional:
    // headers: {
    //     "cookie": "blahblah"
    // },
    user: "defunkt"
}, function(err, res) {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(res));
});

Authentication

Most GitHub API calls don't require authentication. As a rule of thumb: If you can see the information by visiting the site without being logged in, you don't have to be authenticated to retrieve the same information through the API. Of course calls, which change data or read sensitive information have to be authenticated.

You need the GitHub user name and the API key for authentication. The API key can be found in the user's Account Settings.

// basic
github.authenticate({
    type: "basic",
    username: USERNAME,
    password: PASSWORD
});

// OAuth2
github.authenticate({
    type: "oauth",
    token: AUTH_TOKEN
});

// OAuth2 Key/Secret
github.authenticate({
    type: "oauth",
    key: CLIENT_ID,
    secret: CLIENT_SECRET
})

Note: authenticate is synchronous because it only stores the credentials for the next request.

Once authenticated you can update a user field like so:

github.users.update({
    location: "Argentina"
}, function(err) {
    console.log("done!");
});

Creating tokens for your application

Create a new authorization for your application giving it access to the wanted scopes you need instead of relying on username / password and is the way to go if you have two-factor authentication on.

For example:

  1. Use github.authenticate() to auth with GitHub using your username / password
  2. Create an application token programmatically with the scopes you need and, if you use two-factor authentication send the X-GitHub-OTP header with the one-time-password you get on your token device.
github.authorization.create({
    scopes: ["user", "public_repo", "repo", "repo:status", "gist"],
    note: "what this auth is for",
    note_url: "http://url-to-this-auth-app",
    headers: {
        "X-GitHub-OTP": "two-factor-code"
    }
}, function(err, res) {
    if (res.token) {
        //save and use res.token as in the Oauth process above from now on
    }
});

Update docs/tests

$ node lib/generate.js

Dev note for updating apidoc for github pages:

$ npm install apidoc -g
$ apidoc -i doc/ -o apidoc/

Tests

Run all tests

$ npm test

Or run a specific test

$ npm test test/issuesTest.js

LICENSE

MIT license. See the LICENSE file for details.

