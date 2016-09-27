A Node.js wrapper for GitHub API.
Install via npm
$ npm install github4
or
Install via git clone
$ git clone git@github.com:kaizensoze/node-github.git
$ cd node-github
$ npm install
Client API: https://kaizensoze.github.io/node-github/
GitHub API: https://developer.github.com/v3/
Create test auth file for running tests/examples.
$ > testAuth.json
{
"token": "<TOKEN>"
}
Get all followers for user "defunkt":
var GitHubApi = require("github4");
var github = new GitHubApi({
// optional
debug: true,
protocol: "https",
host: "github.my-GHE-enabled-company.com", // should be api.github.com for GitHub
pathPrefix: "/api/v3", // for some GHEs; none for GitHub
timeout: 5000,
headers: {
"user-agent": "My-Cool-GitHub-App" // GitHub is happy with a unique user agent
}
});
github.users.getFollowingForUser({
// optional:
// headers: {
// "cookie": "blahblah"
// },
user: "defunkt"
}, function(err, res) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(res));
});
Most GitHub API calls don't require authentication. As a rule of thumb: If you can see the information by visiting the site without being logged in, you don't have to be authenticated to retrieve the same information through the API. Of course calls, which change data or read sensitive information have to be authenticated.
You need the GitHub user name and the API key for authentication. The API key can be found in the user's Account Settings.
// basic
github.authenticate({
type: "basic",
username: USERNAME,
password: PASSWORD
});
// OAuth2
github.authenticate({
type: "oauth",
token: AUTH_TOKEN
});
// OAuth2 Key/Secret
github.authenticate({
type: "oauth",
key: CLIENT_ID,
secret: CLIENT_SECRET
})
Note:
authenticate is synchronous because it only stores the
credentials for the next request.
Once authenticated you can update a user field like so:
github.users.update({
location: "Argentina"
}, function(err) {
console.log("done!");
});
Create a new authorization for your application giving it access to the wanted scopes you need instead of relying on username / password and is the way to go if you have two-factor authentication on.
For example:
X-GitHub-OTP header with the one-time-password you get on your token device.
github.authorization.create({
scopes: ["user", "public_repo", "repo", "repo:status", "gist"],
note: "what this auth is for",
note_url: "http://url-to-this-auth-app",
headers: {
"X-GitHub-OTP": "two-factor-code"
}
}, function(err, res) {
if (res.token) {
//save and use res.token as in the Oauth process above from now on
}
});
$ node lib/generate.js
Dev note for updating apidoc for github pages:
$ npm install apidoc -g
$ apidoc -i doc/ -o apidoc/
Run all tests
$ npm test
Or run a specific test
$ npm test test/issuesTest.js
MIT license. See the LICENSE file for details.