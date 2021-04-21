A module for node.js and browsers that extracts useful properties like user , repo , and branch from various flavors of GitHub URLs.

There's also a Bitbucket equivalent to this library: bitbucket-url-to-object.

Check out the demo at zeke.github.io/github-url-to-object.

Installation

For Node.js or Browserify usage:

npm i github-url-to-object

For bower usage:

bower install github-url-to-object

Usage

Use whatever flavor of GitHub URL you like:

const gh = require ( 'github-url-to-object' ) gh( 'github:monkey/business' ) gh( 'https://github.com/monkey/business' ) gh( 'https://github.com/monkey/business/tree/master' ) gh( 'https://github.com/monkey/business/tree/master/nested/file.js' ) gh( 'https://github.com/monkey/business.git' ) gh( 'http://github.com/monkey/business' ) gh( 'git://github.com/monkey/business.git' ) gh( 'git+https://github.com/monkey/business.git' )

Here's what you'll get:

{ user : 'monkey' , repo : 'business' , branch : 'master' , tarball_url : 'https://api.github.com/repos/monkey/business/tarball/master' , clone_url : 'https://github.com/monkey/business' , https_url : 'https://github.com/monkey/business' , travis_url : 'https://travis-ci.org/monkey/business' , api_url : 'https://api.github.com/repos/monkey/business' zip_url : 'https://github.com/monkey/business/archive/master.zip' }

The shorthand form lets you specify a branch:

gh( 'github:monkey/business#nachos' )

{ user : 'monkey' , repo : 'business' , branch : 'nachos' , https_url : 'https://github.com/monkey/business/blob/nachos' , tarball_url : 'https://api.github.com/repos/monkey/business/tarball/nachos' , clone_url : 'https://github.com/monkey/business' , travis_url : 'https://travis-ci.org/monkey/business?branch=nachos' , api_url : 'https://api.github.com/repos/monkey/business' zip_url : 'https://github.com/monkey/business/archive/nachos.zip' }

If you provide a non-GitHub URL or a falsey value, you'll get null .

GitHub Enterprise

If you're using GitHub Enterprise, pass the enterprise option to allow your non- github.com URL to be parsed:

gh( 'https://ghe.example.com:heroku/heroku-flags.git' , { enterprise : true })

Test

npm install npm test

License

MIT