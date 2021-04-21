A module for node.js and browsers that extracts useful properties like
user,
repo, and
branch from various flavors of GitHub URLs.
There's also a Bitbucket equivalent to this library: bitbucket-url-to-object.
Check out the demo at zeke.github.io/github-url-to-object.
For Node.js or Browserify usage:
npm i github-url-to-object
For bower usage:
bower install github-url-to-object
Use whatever flavor of GitHub URL you like:
const gh = require('github-url-to-object')
gh('github:monkey/business')
gh('https://github.com/monkey/business')
gh('https://github.com/monkey/business/tree/master')
gh('https://github.com/monkey/business/tree/master/nested/file.js')
gh('https://github.com/monkey/business.git')
gh('http://github.com/monkey/business')
gh('git://github.com/monkey/business.git')
gh('git+https://github.com/monkey/business.git')
Here's what you'll get:
{
user: 'monkey',
repo: 'business',
branch: 'master',
tarball_url: 'https://api.github.com/repos/monkey/business/tarball/master',
clone_url: 'https://github.com/monkey/business',
https_url: 'https://github.com/monkey/business',
travis_url: 'https://travis-ci.org/monkey/business',
api_url: 'https://api.github.com/repos/monkey/business'
zip_url: 'https://github.com/monkey/business/archive/master.zip'
}
The shorthand form lets you specify a branch:
gh('github:monkey/business#nachos')
{
user: 'monkey',
repo: 'business',
branch: 'nachos',
https_url: 'https://github.com/monkey/business/blob/nachos',
tarball_url: 'https://api.github.com/repos/monkey/business/tarball/nachos',
clone_url: 'https://github.com/monkey/business',
travis_url: 'https://travis-ci.org/monkey/business?branch=nachos',
api_url: 'https://api.github.com/repos/monkey/business'
zip_url: 'https://github.com/monkey/business/archive/nachos.zip'
}
If you provide a non-GitHub URL or a falsey value, you'll get
null.
If you're using GitHub Enterprise, pass the
enterprise option to allow
your non-
github.com URL to be parsed:
gh('https://ghe.example.com:heroku/heroku-flags.git', { enterprise: true })
npm install
npm test
MIT