openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gud

github-url-detection

by Federico Brigante
5.8.0 (see all)

Which GitHub page are you on? Is it an issue? Is it a list? Perfect for your WebExtension or userscript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

174

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

100

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

github-url-detection

Which GitHub page are you on? Is it an issue? Is it a list? Perfect for your WebExtension or userscript.

Battle-tested by and extracted from the Refined GitHub extension.

Install

npm install github-url-detection

// This package is pure ESM
import * as pageDetect from 'github-url-detection';

Usage

const href = 'https://github.com/fregante/github-url-detection/issues/1';
if (pageDetect.isIssue(new URL(href))) { // Pass the URL as an `URL` object
    alert('The passed URL is of an issue!')
}

if (pageDetect.isRepo()) { // Uses `window.location.href` by default
    alert('You’re looking at a repo!')
}

if (pageDetect.isConversationList()) {
    alert('You’re looking at a issues and PRs list!')
}

API

Most detections are URL-based while others need access to the current document. You can determine which ones are URL-based by looking at their signature: URL-based functions have a url parameter.

URL-based detections

By default, URL-based detections use the location global if you don't pass a url argument.

if (pageDetect.isConversationList()) {
    alert('You’re looking at a issues or PRs list!')
}

if (pageDetect.isConversationList(new URL('https://github.com/fregante/github-url-detection/pulls'))) {
    alert('You’re looking at a issues or PRs list!')
}

Notice that the url parameter is not a plain string but it has to be a proper URL or location object.

Document-based detections

By default, document-based detections use the document global, which means they can only be used if you have the whole page, you can't just test any random URL string.

if (pageDetect.isOrganizationProfile()) {
    alert('You’re on an organization profile, like https://github.com/babel')
}
  • github-reserved-names - Get a list, or check if a user or organization name is reserved by GitHub.
  • shorten-repo-url - Shorten GitHub links like GitHub shortens Issues and Commit links.

License

MIT © Federico Brigante

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial