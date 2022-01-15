Which GitHub page are you on? Is it an issue? Is it a list? Perfect for your WebExtension or userscript.

Battle-tested by and extracted from the Refined GitHub extension.

Try the live demo

See the code and expected URLs for every detection

Install

npm install github-url-detection

import * as pageDetect from 'github-url-detection' ;

Usage

const href = 'https://github.com/fregante/github-url-detection/issues/1' ; if (pageDetect.isIssue( new URL(href))) { alert( 'The passed URL is of an issue!' ) } if (pageDetect.isRepo()) { alert( 'You’re looking at a repo!' ) } if (pageDetect.isConversationList()) { alert( 'You’re looking at a issues and PRs list!' ) }

API

Most detections are URL-based while others need access to the current document . You can determine which ones are URL-based by looking at their signature: URL-based functions have a url parameter.

URL-based detections

By default, URL-based detections use the location global if you don't pass a url argument.

if (pageDetect.isConversationList()) { alert( 'You’re looking at a issues or PRs list!' ) }

if (pageDetect.isConversationList( new URL( 'https://github.com/fregante/github-url-detection/pulls' ))) { alert( 'You’re looking at a issues or PRs list!' ) }

Notice that the url parameter is not a plain string but it has to be a proper URL or location object.

Document-based detections

By default, document -based detections use the document global, which means they can only be used if you have the whole page, you can't just test any random URL string.

if (pageDetect.isOrganizationProfile()) { alert( 'You’re on an organization profile, like https://github.com/babel' ) }

