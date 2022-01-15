Which GitHub page are you on? Is it an issue? Is it a list? Perfect for your WebExtension or userscript.
Battle-tested by and extracted from the Refined GitHub extension.
npm install github-url-detection
// This package is pure ESM
import * as pageDetect from 'github-url-detection';
const href = 'https://github.com/fregante/github-url-detection/issues/1';
if (pageDetect.isIssue(new URL(href))) { // Pass the URL as an `URL` object
alert('The passed URL is of an issue!')
}
if (pageDetect.isRepo()) { // Uses `window.location.href` by default
alert('You’re looking at a repo!')
}
if (pageDetect.isConversationList()) {
alert('You’re looking at a issues and PRs list!')
}
Most detections are URL-based while others need access to the current
document. You can determine which ones are URL-based by looking at their signature: URL-based functions have a
url parameter.
By default, URL-based detections use the
location global if you don't pass a
url argument.
if (pageDetect.isConversationList()) {
alert('You’re looking at a issues or PRs list!')
}
if (pageDetect.isConversationList(new URL('https://github.com/fregante/github-url-detection/pulls'))) {
alert('You’re looking at a issues or PRs list!')
}
Notice that the
url parameter is not a plain string but it has to be a proper
URL or
location object.
By default,
document-based detections use the
document global, which means they can only be used if you have the whole page, you can't just test any random URL string.
if (pageDetect.isOrganizationProfile()) {
alert('You’re on an organization profile, like https://github.com/babel')
}
MIT © Federico Brigante