⚡️📌 Update a pinned gist to contain your GitHub stats

Prep work

Create a new public GitHub Gist (https://gist.github.com/new) Create a token with the gist and repo scopes and copy it (https://github.com/settings/tokens/new)

Project setup

Fork this repository From your new fork, go to Settings > Secrets Add the following secret using the New secret button: GH_TOKEN: The GitHub token generated above. Go to the Actions tab of your fork and click the "enable" button Edit the environment variables at the end of the file .github/workflows/run.yml GIST_ID: The ID portion from your gist url: https://gist.github.com/bokub/ 1cc900d92b9acc15786d7553b46a2cdf .

The ID portion from your gist url: . ALL_COMMITS: Boolean value, If true it will count all commits instead of last year commits

Boolean value, If it will count all commits instead of last year commits K_FORMAT: Boolean value, If true , large numbers values will be formatted with a "k", for example 1.5k

That's it! You gist will be updated immediately, and every 12 hours after that