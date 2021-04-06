openbase logo
gsb

github-stats-box

by Boris K
0.2.1 (see all)

📌 Update a gist to contain your GitHub stats

Overview

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

github-stats-box

⚡️📌 Update a pinned gist to contain your GitHub stats

Prep work

  1. Create a new public GitHub Gist (https://gist.github.com/new)
  2. Create a token with the gist and repo scopes and copy it (https://github.com/settings/tokens/new)

Project setup

  1. Fork this repository

  2. From your new fork, go to Settings > Secrets

  3. Add the following secret using the New secret button:

    • GH_TOKEN: The GitHub token generated above.

  4. Go to the Actions tab of your fork and click the "enable" button

  5. Edit the environment variables at the end of the file .github/workflows/run.yml

    • GIST_ID: The ID portion from your gist url: https://gist.github.com/bokub/1cc900d92b9acc15786d7553b46a2cdf.
    • ALL_COMMITS: Boolean value, If true it will count all commits instead of last year commits
    • K_FORMAT: Boolean value, If true, large numbers values will be formatted with a "k", for example 1.5k

That's it! You gist will be updated immediately, and every 12 hours after that

