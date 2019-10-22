GitHub Spray

A CLI to generate sprays for your GitHub contribution history graph

Installation

npm i -g github-spray

Requirements

Git

Recent NodeJS

Usage

Create a new GitHub repository and copy its url

github-spray -t <text> --multiplier <factor> --push --origin <github_repository_url>

(example)

github-spray -t hello --multiplier 10 --push --origin https://github.com/John/hello.git

Depending on your number of contributions on the given period that you want to spray, you will need to multiply the number of commit per day by a specific factor (--multiplier) so that the spray become more relevant on your calendar heatmap.

github-spray -- help

Fonts

github-spray -t <text> --font <font_name>

(example)

github-spray -t Wald0 --font portable_vengeance

github-spray -t Mario? --font mario

led7









Fonts available are in the fonts folder

Invert colors

github-spray -t hello -i

Flip vertical

github-spray -t hello --flipvertical

Flip horizontal

github-spray -t hello --fliphorizontal

Custom pattern

To use a custom pattern, create a JSON file like follow.

The numbers (1 to 4) will determine the number of commit per day, and thus the green's darkness.

[ " 333 " , " 3 3 " , "3 2 2 3" , "3 3" , "3 222 3" , " 3 3 " , " 333 " ]

github-spray -f <path/to/pattern.json> ...

github-spray -f patterns/space-invaders.json ...

You can use GitHub Spray Generator to graphically draw patterns

github-spray --startdate YYYY-MM-DD ...

The date will be rounded to the nearest sunday.

By default the start date is the nearest sunday of the current date - 53 weeks.

Multiplier: scale colors

github-spray -m <factor> ...

Multiply the number of commit per day by the given factor to make the spray darker or brighter on your calendar heatmap.

Known issues