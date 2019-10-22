A CLI to generate sprays for your GitHub contribution history graph
npm i -g github-spray
github-spray -t <text> --multiplier <factor> --push --origin <github_repository_url>
(example)
github-spray -t hello --multiplier 10 --push --origin https://github.com/John/hello.git
Depending on your number of contributions on the given period that you want to spray, you will need to multiply the number of commit per day by a specific factor (--multiplier) so that the spray become more relevant on your calendar heatmap.
github-spray --help
github-spray -t <text> --font <font_name>
(example)
github-spray -t Wald0 --font portable_vengeance
github-spray -t Mario? --font mario
Fonts available are in the fonts folder
github-spray -t hello -i
github-spray -t hello --flipvertical
github-spray -t hello --fliphorizontal
To use a custom pattern, create a JSON file like follow.
The numbers (1 to 4) will determine the number of commit per day, and thus the green's darkness.
[
" 333 ",
" 3 3 ",
"3 2 2 3",
"3 3",
"3 222 3",
" 3 3 ",
" 333 "
]
github-spray -f <path/to/pattern.json> ...
github-spray -f patterns/space-invaders.json ...
You can use GitHub Spray Generator to graphically draw patterns
github-spray --startdate YYYY-MM-DD ...
The date will be rounded to the nearest sunday.
By default the start date is the nearest sunday of the current date - 53 weeks.
github-spray -m <factor> ...
Multiply the number of commit per day by the given factor to make the spray darker or brighter on your calendar heatmap.