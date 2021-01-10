Do not use this package! Add funding to your package.json instead: https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v7/configuring-npm/package-json#funding

GitHub Sponsors has been announced during Github Satellite at Berlin May 23rd. It is a new way for open source developers to collect donation from the community. A few ways to do that already exists, but GitHub Sponsors is taking responsibility in this area by adding this feature directly on GitHub. You can add a Sponsor button on the top of your projects and it will open a popup window containing links to the donation pages.

This package allows open source maintainers to print a post-install message easily for their packages. github-sponsors is using FUNDING.yml to retrieve the information and displaying it to the user.