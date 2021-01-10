Do not use this package! Add funding to your package.json instead: https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v7/configuring-npm/package-json#funding
GitHub Sponsors has been announced during Github Satellite at Berlin May 23rd. It is a new way for open source developers to collect donation from the community. A few ways to do that already exists, but GitHub Sponsors is taking responsibility in this area by adding this feature directly on GitHub. You can add a Sponsor button on the top of your projects and it will open a popup window containing links to the donation pages.
This package allows open source maintainers to print a post-install message easily for their packages.
github-sponsors is using FUNDING.yml to retrieve the information and displaying it to the user.
## About GitHub Sponsors
- [Announcing GitHub Sponsors](https://github.blog/2019-05-23-announcing-github-sponsors-a-new-way-to-contribute-to-open-source/)
- [GitHub Sponsors](https://github.com/sponsors)
- [About GitHub Sponsors](https://help.github.com/en/articles/about-github-sponsors)
- [Sponsoring open source developers](https://help.github.com/en/articles/sponsoring-open-source-developers)
- [Receiving sponsorships as a sponsored developer](https://help.github.com/en/articles/receiving-sponsorships-as-a-sponsored-developer)
## Contributing
Please read [CONTRIBUTING.md](./CONTRIBUTING.md) for details on our code of
conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
## Versioning
Github Sponsors use [SemVer](http://semver.org/) for versioning.
## Acknowledgment
This repository is based on [nuxt/opencollective](https://github.com/nuxt/opencollective).
## License
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the [LICENSE](LICENSE) file
for details.