Generate a slug just like GitHub does for markdown headings. It also ensures slugs are unique in the same way GitHub does it. The overall goal of this package is to emulate the way GitHub handles generating markdown heading anchors as close as possible.

This project is not a Markdown or HTML parser: passing alpha *bravo* charlie or alpha <em>bravo</em> charlie doesn’t work. Instead pass the plain text value of the heading: alpha bravo charlie .

Install

npm install github-slugger

Usage

var GithubSlugger = require ( 'github-slugger' ) var slugger = new GithubSlugger() slugger.slug( 'foo' ) slugger.slug( 'foo' ) slugger.slug( 'bar' ) slugger.slug( 'foo' ) slugger.slug( 'Привет non-latin 你好' ) slugger.slug( '😄 emoji' ) slugger.reset() slugger.slug( 'foo' )

Check test/fixtures.json for more examples.

If you need, you can also use the underlying implementation which does not keep track of the previously slugged strings (not recommended):

var slug = require ( 'github-slugger' ).slug; slug( 'foo bar baz' ) slug( 'foo bar baz' )

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.

License

ISC