openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

github-slugger

by Dan Flettre
1.4.0 (see all)

:octocat: Generate a slug just like GitHub does for markdown headings.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9M

GitHub Stars

195

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

github-slugger

npm Build

Generate a slug just like GitHub does for markdown headings. It also ensures slugs are unique in the same way GitHub does it. The overall goal of this package is to emulate the way GitHub handles generating markdown heading anchors as close as possible.

This project is not a Markdown or HTML parser: passing alpha *bravo* charlie or alpha <em>bravo</em> charlie doesn’t work. Instead pass the plain text value of the heading: alpha bravo charlie.

Install

npm install github-slugger

Usage

var GithubSlugger = require('github-slugger')
var slugger = new GithubSlugger()

slugger.slug('foo')
// returns 'foo'

slugger.slug('foo')
// returns 'foo-1'

slugger.slug('bar')
// returns 'bar'

slugger.slug('foo')
// returns 'foo-2'

slugger.slug('Привет non-latin 你好')
// returns 'привет-non-latin-你好'

slugger.slug('😄 emoji')
// returns '-emoji'

slugger.reset()

slugger.slug('foo')
// returns 'foo'

Check test/fixtures.json for more examples.

If you need, you can also use the underlying implementation which does not keep track of the previously slugged strings (not recommended):

var slug = require('github-slugger').slug;

slug('foo bar baz')
// returns 'foo-bar-baz'

slug('foo bar baz')
// returns the same slug 'foo-bar-baz' because it does not keep track

Contributing

Contributions welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines first.

License

ISC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial