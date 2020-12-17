Get a list, or check if a user or organization name is reserved by GitHub
The list comprises user or organization names that GitHub reserves for special use, e.g. the
new in
https://github.com/new is a reserved name and is contained in this list.
Update 11/11/2019 Sites are now reported as being "unavailable" or "taken"; we can no longer determine if a name is reserved. All new additions will be included in the reserved list and marked as reserved.
This is by no means a complete list of reserved GitHub user/organization names.
The list in this repository was gathered from several sources:
See the history page for more details and how you can help expand this list.
There are a few names that have been added or omitted because of their behavior, these are listed in the oddballs read me.
In version 1.1.0, an
oddballs.json has been included along with an API function & command-line interface (CLI; removed in v2.0.0). The data returned by the oddballs function is described in the oddballs read me.
$ npm install --save github-reserved-names
Pass a
name (e.g.
settings from
https://github.com/settings) parameter to the
check or
oddballs function.
const isReserved = require('github-reserved-names');
isReserved.check("settings");
//=> true
isReserved.check("google");
//=> false
isReserved.all;
// [ 400, 401, 402, ..., "www8", "www9" ]
isReserved.oddballs("avatars");
// { reserved: true, taken: true, typical: true, included: false }
isReserved.oddballs();
// [ "account", "apps", ..., "wiki", "windows" ]
NOTE: Also make sure to check that the username doesn't include invalid alphanumeric characters; such is the case for the url of a private feed.
.all
Type:
array
Current list of gathered GitHub reserved names.
.check(name)
Type:
function
Returns a boolean of
true if the
name parameter is in the reserved list,
false if not.
.oddballs(name)
Type:
function
If
name is in the list, this function returns data related to the named oddball; otherwise it returns an array of oddballs pages.
Removed in v2.0.0.
MIT