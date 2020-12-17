Get a list, or check if a user or organization name is reserved by GitHub

The list comprises user or organization names that GitHub reserves for special use, e.g. the new in https://github.com/new is a reserved name and is contained in this list.

Update 11/11/2019 Sites are now reported as being "unavailable" or "taken"; we can no longer determine if a name is reserved. All new additions will be included in the reserved list and marked as reserved.

This is by no means a complete list of reserved GitHub user/organization names.

The list in this repository was gathered from several sources:

See the history page for more details and how you can help expand this list.

Oddballs

There are a few names that have been added or omitted because of their behavior, these are listed in the oddballs read me.

In version 1.1.0, an oddballs.json has been included along with an API function & command-line interface (CLI; removed in v2.0.0). The data returned by the oddballs function is described in the oddballs read me.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Pass a name (e.g. settings from https://github.com/settings ) parameter to the check or oddballs function.

const isReserved = require ( 'github-reserved-names' ); isReserved.check( "settings" ); isReserved.check( "google" ); isReserved.all; isReserved.oddballs( "avatars" ); isReserved.oddballs();

NOTE: Also make sure to check that the username doesn't include invalid alphanumeric characters; such is the case for the url of a private feed.

API

Type: array

Current list of gathered GitHub reserved names.

Type: function

Returns a boolean of true if the name parameter is in the reserved list, false if not.

Type: function

If name is in the list, this function returns data related to the named oddball; otherwise it returns an array of oddballs pages.

CLI

Removed in v2.0.0.

License

MIT