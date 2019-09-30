Get all GitHub repos from a user or an organization

Install

npm install github-repositories

Usage

const githubRepositories = require ( 'github-repositories' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await githubRepositories( 'kevva' )); })();

API

Returns a Promise<object[]> with the the repositories.

name

Type: string

Username or organization to fetch repos from.

options

Type: object

sort

Type: string

Default: full_name

Can be one of created , updated , pushed , full_name .

direction

Type: string

Default: asc when using full_name , otherwise desc

Can be one of asc or desc .

token

Type: string

Token to authenticate with. Use this to increase the request count. Github supports up to 60 unauthenticated request per hour. This is also required for accessing private repos.

If you don't have a token you can generate a new one here.

endpoint

Type: string

Default: https://api.github.com/

To support GitHub Enterprise.