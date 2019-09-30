Get all GitHub repos from a user or an organization
$ npm install github-repositories
const githubRepositories = require('github-repositories');
(async () => {
console.log(await githubRepositories('kevva'));
//=> [{id: 29258368, name: 'animal-sounds', full_name: 'kevva/animal-sounds', …}, …]
})();
Returns a
Promise<object[]> with the the repositories.
Type:
string
Username or organization to fetch repos from.
Type:
object
Type:
string
Default:
full_name
Can be one of
created,
updated,
pushed,
full_name.
Type:
string
Default:
asc when using
full_name, otherwise
desc
Can be one of
asc or
desc.
Type:
string
Token to authenticate with. Use this to increase the request count. Github supports up to 60 unauthenticated request per hour. This is also required for accessing private repos.
If you don't have a token you can generate a new one here.
Type:
string
Default:
https://api.github.com/
To support GitHub Enterprise.
Can be set globally with the
GITHUB_ENDPOINT environment variable.