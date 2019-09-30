openbase logo
github-repositories

by Kevin Mårtensson
4.0.0

Get all GitHub repos from a user or an organization

Readme

github-repositories Build Status

Get all GitHub repos from a user or an organization

Install

$ npm install github-repositories

Usage

const githubRepositories = require('github-repositories');

(async () => {
    console.log(await githubRepositories('kevva'));
    //=> [{id: 29258368, name: 'animal-sounds', full_name: 'kevva/animal-sounds', …}, …]
})();

API

githubRepositories(name, options?)

Returns a Promise<object[]> with the the repositories.

name

Type: string

Username or organization to fetch repos from.

options

Type: object

sort

Type: string
Default: full_name

Can be one of created, updated, pushed, full_name.

direction

Type: string
Default: asc when using full_name, otherwise desc

Can be one of asc or desc.

token

Type: string

Token to authenticate with. Use this to increase the request count. Github supports up to 60 unauthenticated request per hour. This is also required for accessing private repos.

If you don't have a token you can generate a new one here.

endpoint

Type: string
Default: https://api.github.com/

To support GitHub Enterprise.

Can be set globally with the GITHUB_ENDPOINT environment variable.

