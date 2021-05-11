Create GitHub releases from CHANGELOG.md

This tool edits the git tag on GitHub and create a GitHub release with the correct changelog section.

You need:

a changelog file (various filenames supported automatically or specified via --filename option) with markdown titles that start with the version (eg: # 1.2.0 , ## v1.2.0 , # [1.2.0 ...)

option) with markdown titles that start with the version (eg: , , ...) a package.json with a version field.

with a field. a git tag with the corresponding version in either X.Y.Z or vX.Y.Z formats.

or formats. a GITHUB_TOKEN as an env var. See https://github.com/MoOx/npmpub#requirements for instructions.

Included in npmpub !

Install

npm install github-release-from-changelog

Usage

github-release-from-changelog [--filename CustomChangelog.md]

Options

Specify your own filename

Test what the release will looks like

Display parsing information

Advanced Installation and Usage

github-release-from-changelog is fully integrated in npmpub. Please follow the instructions at https://github.com/MoOx/npmpub#install to install and use it. npmpub automatically calls github-release-from-changelog by default.

github-release-from-changelog also plays well with other publishing tools such as release-it. One can create a release using release-it (which also updates package.json , but does not free you from maintaining CHANGELOG.md for yourself) and then use github-release-from-changelog to create the release on GitHub.

CONTRIBUTING

⇄ Pull requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

CHANGELOG

See CHANGELOG.md

LICENSE

The license is MIT. See LICENSE.