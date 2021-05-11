Create GitHub releases from
CHANGELOG.md
This tool edits the git tag on GitHub and create a GitHub release with the correct changelog section.
You need:
--filename option) with markdown titles that start with the version (eg:
# 1.2.0,
## v1.2.0,
# [1.2.0...)
package.json with a
version field.
X.Y.Z or
vX.Y.Z formats.
GITHUB_TOKEN as an env var. See https://github.com/MoOx/npmpub#requirements for instructions.
Included in npmpub !
npm install github-release-from-changelog
github-release-from-changelog [--filename CustomChangelog.md]
--filename
Specify your own filename
--dryRun
Test what the release will looks like
--debug
Display parsing information
github-release-from-changelog is fully integrated in npmpub. Please follow the instructions at https://github.com/MoOx/npmpub#install to install and use it. npmpub automatically calls github-release-from-changelog by default.
github-release-from-changelog also plays well with other publishing tools such as release-it.
One can create a release using release-it (which also updates
package.json, but does not free you from maintaining
CHANGELOG.md for yourself) and then use github-release-from-changelog to create the release on GitHub.
See CHANGELOG.md
The license is MIT. See LICENSE.