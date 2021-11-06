A command-line tool for managing release assets on a GitHub repository.

Installation

npm install -g github-release-cli

Command Line Usage

Run github-release with -h or --help options:

Usage : github-release <command> [<args>] Option s: -V, -- version output the version number --baseurl <baseurl> API endpoint (defaul t: "https://api.github.com" ) --token <token> OAuth2 token (defaul t: null) --owner <owner> The repository owner. (defaul t: "" ) --repo <repo> The repository name. (defaul t: "" ) -- tag <tag> The name of the tag . --commitish <value> Specifies the commitish value for tag . Unused if the tag already exists . --release-id <id> The release id. --release-name <name> The name of the release. (defaul t: "" ) --body <body> Text describing the contents of the tag . --draft [value] `true` makes the release a draft, and `false` publishes the release. --prerelease [value] `true` to identify the release as a prerelease, `false` to identify the release as a full release. -h, -- help display help for command

Commands

List

github-release list --owner cheton \ --repo github-release-cli

Upload

github-release upload \ --owner cheton \ --repo github-release-cli \ --tag "v0.1.0" \ --release-name "v0.1.0" \ --body "This release contains bug fixes and imporvements, including:

..." \ archive.zip index.html app.min.css app.min.js

Specify the commitish value for tag

github-release upload \ --owner cheton \ --repo github-release-cli \ --commitish 6a8e375 \ --tag "v0.1.0" \ --release-name "v0.1.0" \ --body "The commitish value for tag"

Create a prerelease

github-release upload \ --owner cheton \ --repo github-release-cli \ --tag "v0.1.0" \ --release-name "v0.1.0" \ --body "This is a prerelease" \ --prerelease

Change a prerelease to a published release

github-release upload \ --owner cheton \ --repo github-release-cli \ --tag "v0.1.0" \ --release-name "v0.1.0" \ --body "This is a published release" \ --prerelease= false

Delete

Delete release assets

You can use glob expressions to match files:

github-release delete \ --owner cheton \ --repo github-release-cli \ --tag "v0.1.0" \ archive.zip index.html "app.*"

Delete a release by specifying the tag name

github-release delete \ --owner cheton \ --repo github-release-cli \ --tag "v0.1.0"

Delete a release by specifying the release id

github-release delete \ --owner cheton \ --repo github-release-cli \ --release-id 17994985

Examples

https://github.com/cncjs/cncjs-pendant-tinyweb/blob/master/.travis.yml

Secure Setup

1. Get an OAuth token from GitHub

First you will need to get an OAuth Token from GitHub using your own username and "note":

curl \ -u 'username' \ -d '{"scopes":["repo"], "note":"Publish to GitHub Releases"}' \ https://api.github.com/authorizations

For users with two-factor authentication enabled, you must send the user's authentication code (i.e., one-time password) in the X-GitHub-OTP header:

curl \ -u 'username' \ -H 'X-GitHub-OTP: 000000' \ -d '{"scopes":["repo"], "note":"Publish to GitHub Releases"}' \ https://api.github.com/authorizations

2. Storing the OAuth token in an environment variable

For reducing security risks, you can store your OAuth token in an environment variable.

Export the token using the one you got from above:

export GITHUB_TOKEN=your_token

3. Set up a CI build

Now you're ready to upload assets to a GitHub repository from a CI server. For example:

COMMIT_LOG=`git log -1 --format= '%ci %H %s' ` github-release upload \ --owner=cheton \ --repo=github-release-cli \ --tag= "latest" \ --release-name= " ${TRAVIS_BRANCH} " \ --body= " ${COMMIT_LOG} " \ "releases/myapp-0.1.0-win-x32.exe" \ "releases/myapp-0.1.0-win-x64.exe"

If you're using Travis CI, you may want to encrypt environment variables:

travis encrypt GITHUB_TOKEN=your_token

Learn how to define encrypted variables in .travis.yml:

https://docs.travis-ci.com/user/environment-variables/#Defining-encrypted-variables-in-.travis.yml

License

MIT