Create a release pull request using GitHub API. Inspired by git-pr-release.

No dependency on git. You can easily deploy it to Heroku / AWS Lambda / Google Cloud Functions etc.

Fast because it uses only Github API.

Written in JavaScript.

Usage

Create a release pull request and return Promise.

You must pass a config as an argument.

const release = require ( "github-pr-release" ); const config = { token : "your github token" , owner : "uiur" , repo : "awesome-web-app" , head : "master" , base : "production" , template : "/path/to/template.mustache" , }; release(config).then( function ( pullRequest ) { });

Also, the following environment variables can be used for the config:

GITHUB_PR_RELEASE_OWNER

GITHUB_PR_RELEASE_REPO

GITHUB_PR_RELEASE_TOKEN

GITHUB_PR_RELEASE_HEAD

GITHUB_PR_RELEASE_BASE

GITHUB_PR_RELEASE_ENDPOINT

CLI

You can create a release pull request by the following command:

❯ npx github-pr-release owner/repo --head master --base production

--help :

❯ npx github-pr-release --help Usage: github-pr-release [repo] Options: --help Show help [ boolean ] --version Show version number [ boolean ] --head [ default : "master" ] --base [ default : "production" ] Examples: github-pr-release uiur/github-pr-release --head master --base production

Install

npm install github-pr-release

Tips

Pull request titles

If one of pull requests of which consist a release pull request has a title like "Bump to v1.0", the title of the release pull request becomes "Release v1.0". Otherwise, it uses timestamps like "Release 2000-01-01 00:00:00" in local timezone.

Specify a message format

You can specify a template to change the message format. Pass a template path to config.template .

release({ token : 'token' owner : 'uiur' , repo : 'awesome-web-app' , template : './template.mustache' })

The default template is below. The first line is treated as the title.

Release {{version}} {{#prs}} - [ ] #{{number}} {{title}} {{#assignee}}@{{login}}{{/assignee}}{{^assignee}}{{#user}}@{{login}}{{/user}}{{/assignee}} {{/prs}}

GitHub Enterprise

If you use this plugin in GitHub Enterprise, you can specify endpoint domain for GitHub Enterprise.

release({ token : 'token' owner : 'uiur' , repo : 'awesome-web-app' , endpoint : 'https://github.yourdomain.com/api/v3' })

Example

GitHub Actions

Creating release pull requests can be automated using GitHub Actions.

Create .github/workflows/create-pr-release.yml with the following content:

name: Create release pull requests on: push: branches: [master] jobs: build: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: actions/setup-node@v2 with: node-version: 16. x cache: "yarn" - run: yarn install - name: Create release pull requests run: | npx github-pr-release $GITHUB_REPOSITORY --head master --base production env: GITHUB_PR_RELEASE_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

hubot

release = require ( 'github-pr-release' ) module .exports = (robot) -> robot.respond /release/i , (msg) -> release(config). then ( (pullRequest) -> msg.send pullRequest.html_url ) . catch ( (err) -> msg.send( "Create release PR failed: " + err.message) )

Development

The release flow of github-pr-release is managed with github-pr-release itself.

It creates a release pull request when merging a topic branch or pushing to the main branch. The update can be published by merging a release pull request.

License

MIT