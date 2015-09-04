simple functions for doing oauth login with github. compatible with any node http server that uses handler callbacks that look like function(req, res) {}

usage

var githubOAuth = require ( 'github-oauth' )({ githubClient : process.env[ 'GITHUB_CLIENT' ], githubSecret : process.env[ 'GITHUB_SECRET' ], baseURL : 'http://localhost' , loginURI : '/login' , callbackURI : '/callback' , scope : 'user' }) require ( 'http' ).createServer( function ( req, res ) { if (req.url.match( /login/ )) return githubOAuth.login(req, res) if (req.url.match( /callback/ )) return githubOAuth.callback(req, res) }).listen( 80 ) githubOAuth.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error( 'there was a login error' , err) }) githubOAuth.on( 'token' , function ( token, serverResponse ) { console .log( 'here is your shiny new github oauth token' , token) serverResponse.end( JSON .stringify(token)) })

If you want to support no scope, pass in scope: ''

bonus feature

githubOauth.addRoutes(myAppRouter) githubOauth.addRoutes(myAppRouter, function ( err, token, serverResponse, tokenResponse ) { })

license

BSD LICENSED