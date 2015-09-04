openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
go

github-oauth

by Max Ogden
0.2.2 (see all)

simple node.js functions for doing oauth login with github

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js GitHub Login API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

github-oauth

simple functions for doing oauth login with github. compatible with any node http server that uses handler callbacks that look like function(req, res) {}

usage

var githubOAuth = require('github-oauth')({
  githubClient: process.env['GITHUB_CLIENT'],
  githubSecret: process.env['GITHUB_SECRET'],
  baseURL: 'http://localhost',
  loginURI: '/login',
  callbackURI: '/callback',
  scope: 'user' // optional, default scope is set to user
})

require('http').createServer(function(req, res) {
  if (req.url.match(/login/)) return githubOAuth.login(req, res)
  if (req.url.match(/callback/)) return githubOAuth.callback(req, res)
}).listen(80)

githubOAuth.on('error', function(err) {
  console.error('there was a login error', err)
})

githubOAuth.on('token', function(token, serverResponse) {
  console.log('here is your shiny new github oauth token', token)
  serverResponse.end(JSON.stringify(token))
})

// now go to http://localhost/login

If you want to support no scope, pass in scope: ''

bonus feature

  githubOauth.addRoutes(myAppRouter)
  // where myAppRouter is a router that will work with:
  // myAppRouter.get('/github/login', function(req, res) {})
  // http://github.com/flatiron/director works like this
  
  // or even more bonus:
  githubOauth.addRoutes(myAppRouter, function(err, token, serverResponse, tokenResponse) {
    
  })

license

BSD LICENSED

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@octokit/auth-tokenGitHub API token authentication for browsers and Node.js
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
githubauthreqAuthorise GitHub API requests with the appropriate environment variables
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
github-authMiddleware for github based authorization.
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
29
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@octokit/auth-oauth-appGitHub OAuth App authentication for JavaScript
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
199K
@octokit/authGitHub API authentication strategies for Browsers, Node.js, and Deno
GitHub Stars
289
Weekly Downloads
7K
pg
passport-github2GitHub authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
34K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial