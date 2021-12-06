The minimal amount of CSS to replicate the GitHub Markdown style

The CSS is generated. Contributions should go to this repo.

Install

Download manually, from CDNJS, or with npm:

npm install github-markdown-css

Usage

Import the github-markdown.css file and add a markdown-body class to the container of your rendered Markdown and set a width for it. GitHub uses 980px width and 45px padding, and 15px padding for mobile.

< meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "github-markdown.css" > < style > .markdown-body { box-sizing : border-box; min-width : 200px ; max-width : 980px ; margin : 0 auto; padding : 45px ; } @ media (max-width: 767px ) { .markdown-body { padding : 15px ; } } </ style > < article class = "markdown-body" > < h1 > Unicorns </ h1 > < p > All the things </ p > </ article >

If you want code syntax highlighted, use GitHub Flavored Markdown rendered from GitHub's /markdown API.

There are 3 themes provided in this package:

github-markdown.css : (default) Automatically switches between light and dark through @media (prefers-color-scheme) .

: (default) Automatically switches between light and dark through . github-markdown-light.css : Light-only.

: Light-only. github-markdown-dark.css: Dark-only.

You may know that now GitHub supports more than 2 themes including dark_dimmed , dark_high_contrast and colorblind variants. If you want to try these themes, you can generate them on your own! See next section.

How

See generate-github-markdown-css for how it's generated and ability to generate your own.

Dev