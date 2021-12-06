openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gmc

github-markdown-css

by Sindre Sorhus
5.1.0 (see all)

The minimal amount of CSS to replicate the GitHub Markdown style

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46.1K

GitHub Stars

6.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

github-markdown-css

The minimal amount of CSS to replicate the GitHub Markdown style

The CSS is generated. Contributions should go to this repo.

Demo

Install

Download manually, from CDNJS, or with npm:

$ npm install github-markdown-css

Usage

Import the github-markdown.css file and add a markdown-body class to the container of your rendered Markdown and set a width for it. GitHub uses 980px width and 45px padding, and 15px padding for mobile.

<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="github-markdown.css">
<style>
    .markdown-body {
        box-sizing: border-box;
        min-width: 200px;
        max-width: 980px;
        margin: 0 auto;
        padding: 45px;
    }

    @media (max-width: 767px) {
        .markdown-body {
            padding: 15px;
        }
    }
</style>
<article class="markdown-body">
    <h1>Unicorns</h1>
    <p>All the things</p>
</article>

If you want code syntax highlighted, use GitHub Flavored Markdown rendered from GitHub's /markdown API.

There are 3 themes provided in this package:

  • github-markdown.css: (default) Automatically switches between light and dark through @media (prefers-color-scheme).
  • github-markdown-light.css: Light-only.
  • github-markdown-dark.css: Dark-only.

You may know that now GitHub supports more than 2 themes including dark_dimmed, dark_high_contrast and colorblind variants. If you want to try these themes, you can generate them on your own! See next section.

How

See generate-github-markdown-css for how it's generated and ability to generate your own.

Dev

Run npm run make to update the CSS.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial