Add github labels automatically.
It's very useful that init all your custom labels when create a repo.
$ npm install github-labels -g
$ labels -c path/to/conf.json user/repo
About config file, see my conf for example.
[
{"name": "bug", "color": "ffffff"},
{"name": "feature", "color": "000000"}
]
Your can simplify it that will generate github default color automatically.
["bug", "feature"]
Force option will delete all existing labels, otherwise will create label when not exist or update label when existing label has different color.
$ labels -c path/to/conf.json -f user/repo
If you're using a GitHub Enterprise instance, you'll need to pass some additional parameters to target your environment
host - The hostname of your GHE instance.
pathPrefix - The path to the API. Frequently for GHE this will be
/api/v3.
$ labels -c path/to/conf.json -h github.myhost.com -p /api/v3 user/repo
You can also provide the OAuth token to be used directly via the
--token parameter.
This is useful when your GHE environment does not allow user/pass login.
$ labels -c path/to/conf.json -h github.myhost.com -p /api/v3 -t PERSONAL_TOKEN_123 user/repo
Here is a snippet to be able to export github labels from the labels page of a project
gist.github.com/MoOx/93c2853fee760f42d97f
Running this code in your browser console should output your some json ready to be imported.
MIT