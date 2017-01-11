Github Labels

Add github labels automatically.

It's very useful that init all your custom labels when create a repo.

Install

npm install github-labels -g

Usage

$ labels -c path / to /conf.json user /repo

About config file, see my conf for example.

[ { "name" : "bug" , "color" : "ffffff" }, { "name" : "feature" , "color" : "000000" } ]

Your can simplify it that will generate github default color automatically.

[ "bug" , "feature" ]

Force option will delete all existing labels, otherwise will create label when not exist or update label when existing label has different color.

$ labels -c path / to /conf.json -f user /repo

GitHub Enterprise configuration

If you're using a GitHub Enterprise instance, you'll need to pass some additional parameters to target your environment

host - The hostname of your GHE instance.

- The hostname of your GHE instance. pathPrefix - The path to the API. Frequently for GHE this will be /api/v3 .

$ labels -c path / to /conf.json -h github.myhost.com -p /api/v3 user /repo

You can also provide the OAuth token to be used directly via the --token parameter. This is useful when your GHE environment does not allow user/pass login.

$ labels -c path / to /conf.json -h github.myhost.com -p /api/v3 -t PERSONAL_TOKEN_123 user /repo

Export from GitHub website

Here is a snippet to be able to export github labels from the labels page of a project

gist.github.com/MoOx/93c2853fee760f42d97f

Running this code in your browser console should output your some json ready to be imported.

License

MIT