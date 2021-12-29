Fork me on GitHub CSS ribbon

This is a recreation of the Fork me on GitHub ribbon in CSS, hence resolution-independent.

Using with Bower

You can install the CSS files using Bower.

bower install github-fork-ribbon-css

Using with npm

You can also install the CSS files using npm.

npm install --save github-fork-ribbon-css

Using "Fork me on GitHub" CSS ribbon with a CDN

You can use github-fork-ribbon-css without installation via cdnjs.com.

Copy the following code into the <head> of your page:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/github-fork-ribbon-css/0.2.3/gh-fork-ribbon.min.css" />

And this into the <body> of your page:

< a class = "github-fork-ribbon" href = "https://url.to-your.repo" data-ribbon = "Fork me on GitHub" title = "Fork me on GitHub" > Fork me on GitHub </ a >

Styling

Set the background colour using the ::before selector. For example:

< style > .github-fork-ribbon :before { background-color : #333 ; } </ style >

See 'em in action! https://simonwhitaker.github.io/github-fork-ribbon-css/

Feel free to fork, tweak and send me a pull request.

Note: this project is not sponsored or in any way endorsed by GitHub.