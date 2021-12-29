This is a recreation of the Fork me on GitHub ribbon in CSS, hence resolution-independent.
You can install the CSS files using Bower.
bower install github-fork-ribbon-css
You can also install the CSS files using npm.
npm install --save github-fork-ribbon-css
You can use github-fork-ribbon-css without installation via cdnjs.com.
Copy the following code into the
<head> of your page:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/github-fork-ribbon-css/0.2.3/gh-fork-ribbon.min.css" />
And this into the
<body> of your page:
<a class="github-fork-ribbon" href="https://url.to-your.repo" data-ribbon="Fork me on GitHub" title="Fork me on GitHub">Fork me on GitHub</a>
Set the background colour using the
::before selector. For example:
<style>.github-fork-ribbon:before { background-color: #333; }</style>
See 'em in action! https://simonwhitaker.github.io/github-fork-ribbon-css/
Feel free to fork, tweak and send me a pull request.
Note: this project is not sponsored or in any way endorsed by GitHub.