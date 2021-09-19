Introduction

The github-files-fetcher is designed for downloading parts of a github repository. This is very useful if you have a low bandwidth network or only need a particular file or subdirectory from a large repository. If you want to download a whole repository, prefer git clone .

Installation

Run npm install -g github-files-fetcher

Basic usage

fetcher --url=resource_url --out=output_directory

For example:

fetcher --url= "https://github.com/Gyumeijie/github-files-fetcher/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md" --out=/tmp

Authentication

The default unauthorized API access rate is 60 times per hour, which is usually enough. You can surpass this with authentication, using one of the following three ways:

The --auth commandline option This option takes the form of --auth=username:password , where the password can be either the login password for your github account or the personal access token which can be generated in https://github.com/settings/tokens. Default configuration file The default configuration file is ~/.download_github , and the config file is a json file. Designate via --file commandline option For example, you can use ~/config.json as configuration file.

fetcher --file= "~/config.json" --url= "https://github.com/reduxjs/redux/tree/master/examples/async" --out= "~/" fetcher --file= "~/config.json" --url= "https://github.com/Gyumeijie/github-files-fetcher/blob/master/index.js" --out= "~/"

This is a template for the configuration file:

{ "auth" : { "username" : "your_github_name" , "password" : "password_or_api_access_token" }, "alwaysUseAuth" : true , "timeout" : 5000 }

Behavior

When the default unauthorized API access rate exceeded, github-files-fetcher will automatically switch to use authentication if provided through one of the ways above.

github-files-fetcher requests resources without authentication by default to improve performance. However, this incurs a delay once the default unauthorized API access rate exceeded. To avoid this problem you can specify the --alwaysUseAuth option so github-files-fetcher always uses authentication.

Environment

node >= 6

Related works

There are some other good tools that function similarly: