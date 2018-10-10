GitHub Explorer is a Progressive Web App that helps you explore GitHub user repositories. This project is created for technology demonstration purpose, experiment how a web app "looks and behaves" like a native app.
Live demo: https://github-e.com
(currently no desktop layout available yet :-(, so please view this on mobile for better experience)
...or watch the GIFs below:
|Overview
|App Shell (not a GIF)
|Material animation
Scored 88/100 in Lighthouse (auditing and performance metrics for Progressive Web Apps):
package.json
This project is bootstraped from plain-react - a simple boilerplate to start a simple ReactJS application.
TODOs: a potentially technical blog post about this coming soon.
Initial dev setup Make sure you have NodeJS v6 or above.
npm install
bower install
npm start
http://localhost:8763 should now be live with Hot Module Replacement.
Production build
npm install
npm run build
Production code placed at
build
Test
npm test
Coverage report placed in
./coverage/ directory
Other commands
npm lint: linting.
/* TEAM */
Company: Silicon Straits Saigon
www.siliconstraits.vn
Developer: Trung Dinh Quang
Contact: trungdq88 [at] gmail.com, quangtrung [at] siliconstraits.com
From: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
UX/UI Designer: Huynh Anh Quan
Contact anhquan [at] siliconstraits.com
From: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Animation Designer: Van Cong Bang
Contact congbang [at] siliconstraits.com
From: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
/* THANKS */
The Inspectocat Icon: Jason Costello
Contact: https://octodex.github.com/inspectocat
From: San Francisco, CA