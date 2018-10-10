Introduction

GitHub Explorer is a Progressive Web App that helps you explore GitHub user repositories. This project is created for technology demonstration purpose, experiment how a web app "looks and behaves" like a native app.

Live demo: https://github-e.com

(currently no desktop layout available yet :-(, so please view this on mobile for better experience)

...or watch the GIFs below:

Overview App Shell (not a GIF) Material animation

Scored 88/100 in Lighthouse (auditing and performance metrics for Progressive Web Apps):

Change people beliefs on web apps by make it as much "native" as possible with cool technologies like ReactJS and Progressive Web Apps.

Tech stack:

ReactJS for UI

for UI RxJS for data flow and basic app architecture

for data flow and basic app architecture Web App Manifest for add to home screen, splash screen...

for add to home screen, splash screen... Service Worker for offline usage (sw-precache)

for offline usage (sw-precache) Animation Performance with FLIP and best practices from this High Performance Animations Blog Post

with FLIP and best practices from this High Performance Animations Blog Post Application Shell Architecture for better user experience

for better user experience Babel for ES6 syntax

for ES6 syntax Webpack for bundle

for bundle Karma for testing (no test case yet)

for testing (no test case yet) React Router Page Transition to make material transition effect possible.

...and more, please check package.json

This project is bootstraped from plain-react - a simple boilerplate to start a simple ReactJS application.

TODOs: a potentially technical blog post about this coming soon.

Development

Initial dev setup Make sure you have NodeJS v6 or above.

npm install bower install npm start

http://localhost:8763 should now be live with Hot Module Replacement.

Production build

npm install npm run build

Production code placed at build

Test

npm test

Coverage report placed in ./coverage/ directory

Other commands

npm lint : linting.