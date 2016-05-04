Easily download Github repos without any external dependencies such as Git, Tar, Unzip, etc.
I really like the concept of managing user defined projects, repos, file structures (package management) on Github like the way that Component does package management. I have a package management system Rock that I use to create skeleton/templates of projects. I wanted Rock to use Github as a package management system. I also didn't want any dependencies amongst any 3rd party programs like Git, Tar, or Unzip. Pure Node.js JavaScript is what I wanted.
npm install github-download
Downloads the latest copy of some Github reference (branch, tag, or commit), or the
master branch by default (specifically the
master branch, it does not honor Github's default branch configuration). This will still work even if the Github API limit has been reached.
https://github.com/jprichardson/node-vcsurl.git
git@github.com:jprichardson/node-vcsurl.git
git://github.com/jprichardson/node-vcsurl.git
https://github.com/jprichardson/node-vcsurl.git#master
{user: 'jprichardson', repo: 'vcsurl', ref: 'master'}
Returns a GithubDownloader object that emits events on
dir,
file, and
end.
Example:
var ghdownload = require('github-download')
, exec = require('exec')
ghdownload({user: 'jprichardson', repo: 'node-batchflow', ref: 'master'}, process.cwd())
.on('dir', function(dir) {
console.log(dir)
})
.on('file', function(file) {
console.log(file)
})
.on('zip', function(zipUrl) { //only emitted if Github API limit is reached and the zip file is downloaded
console.log(zipUrl)
})
.on('error', function(err) {
console.error(err)
})
.on('end', function() {
exec('tree', function(err, stdout, sderr) {
console.log(stdout)
})
})
Outputs:
.
├── CHANGELOG.md
├── LICENSE
├── README.md
├── lib
│ └── batchflow.js
├── package.json
└── test
├── batchflow-par-array.test.js
├── batchflow-par-limit.test.js
├── batchflow-par-object.test.js
├── batchflow-seq-array.test.js
├── batchflow-seq-object.test.js
├── batchflow.test.js
├── mocha.opts
└── resources
3 directories, 12 files
(MIT License)
Copyright 2013-2016, JP Richardson jprichardson@gmail.com