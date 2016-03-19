openbase logo
by Beau Gunderson
2.5.0 (see all)

💁 verify access to the current GitHub user

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

74

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

github-current-user

Get the current GitHub user and verify that they have access to a private key that's been authorized to that account.

Uses the username in user.username or github.user or the email address in user.email of the user's .gitconfig and the private keys in in the user's ssh-agent with fallback to ~/.ssh/id_rsa or ~/.ssh/id_dsa.

If the username is known, you can use verifyUser and pass it as the first argument which bypasses .gitconfig lookup work.

examples

var user = require('github-current-user');

user.verify(function (err, verified, username) {
  // if verified === true, the user has the correct private key or ssh-agent
  // for the username in the `username`
  console.log(verified, username);
});

var user = require('github-current-user');

user.verifyUser('beaugunderson', function (err, verified, username) {
  // if verified === true, the user has the correct private key or ssh-agent
  // for the username in the `username`
  console.log(verified, username);
});

test out on the cli

$ npm i github-current-user -g
$ github-current-user
You are verified as maxogden

$ github-current-user maxogden
You are verified as maxogden

