Get the current GitHub user and verify that they have access to a private key that's been authorized to that account.
Uses the username in
user.username or
github.user or the email address in
user.email of the user's
.gitconfig and the private keys in in the user's
ssh-agent with fallback to
~/.ssh/id_rsa or
~/.ssh/id_dsa.
If the username is known, you can use
verifyUser and pass it as the first
argument which bypasses
.gitconfig lookup work.
var user = require('github-current-user');
user.verify(function (err, verified, username) {
// if verified === true, the user has the correct private key or ssh-agent
// for the username in the `username`
console.log(verified, username);
});
var user = require('github-current-user');
user.verifyUser('beaugunderson', function (err, verified, username) {
// if verified === true, the user has the correct private key or ssh-agent
// for the username in the `username`
console.log(verified, username);
});
$ npm i github-current-user -g
$ github-current-user
You are verified as maxogden
$ github-current-user maxogden
You are verified as maxogden