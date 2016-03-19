Get the current GitHub user and verify that they have access to a private key that's been authorized to that account.

Uses the username in user.username or github.user or the email address in user.email of the user's .gitconfig and the private keys in in the user's ssh-agent with fallback to ~/.ssh/id_rsa or ~/.ssh/id_dsa .

If the username is known, you can use verifyUser and pass it as the first argument which bypasses .gitconfig lookup work.

examples

var user = require ( 'github-current-user' ); user.verify( function ( err, verified, username ) { console .log(verified, username); });

var user = require ( 'github-current-user' ); user.verifyUser( 'beaugunderson' , function ( err, verified, username ) { console .log(verified, username); });

test out on the cli