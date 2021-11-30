Prerequisite: Install Node.js, then run this to install:
npm install -g github-csv-tools
After install,
githubCsvTools --help for info on how to use, or see below.
Instructions for exporting or importing:
Currently imports title, body, labels, status (closed or open) and milestones.
githubCsvTools myFile.csv
githubCsvTools
|Option
|Default
|Notes
|-f, --exportFileName
|YYYY-MM-DD-hh-mm-ss-issues.csv
|The name of the CSV you'd like to export to.
|-a, --exportAttributes
|number, title, labels, state, assignees, milestone, comments, created_at, updated_at, closed_at, body
|Comma-separated list of attributes (columns) in the export**.
|-c, --exportComments
|n/a
|Include comments in the export. If using in combination with
--exportAttributes,
id must be included.
|-e, --exportAll
|n/a
|Export all possible values from the GitHub API. If not included, a subset of attributes (see
--exportAttributes above) that are known to be compatible with GitHub import will be included in the export.
** List of all possible options for
exportAttributes includes every option in the GitHub API Export. Values in child objects can be referenced using a "dot" - for example, a user's
avatar_url can be accessed via
user.avatar_url.
For all actions, the tool will ask you to input a GitHub token. To obtain this token:
repo
|Option
|Notes
|-V, --version
|Output the version number
|-g, --github_enterprise
|Your GitHub Enterprise URL. https://your-internal-githubenterprise.com/api/v3
(Reminder: do not forget the
/api/v3 at the end)
|-t, --token
|The GitHub token. https://github.com/settings/tokens
|-o, --organization
|The User or Organization slug that the repo lives under.
Example: For
/myOrg/my-repo, this value would be myOrg.
|-r, --repository
|The repository name (slug).
Example: For
/myOrg/my-repo, this value would be my-repo.
|-v, --verbose
|Include additional logging information.
|-h, --help
|See all the options and help.
npm install -g
See CHANGELOG.md