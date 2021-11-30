openbase logo
gct

github-csv-tools

by Gavin Rehkemper
3.1.3 (see all)

Import and export GitHub issues via CSV

Popularity

Downloads/wk

132

GitHub Stars

312

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

GitHub CSV Tools banner

Import and export GitHub issues via CSV

Build Release npm latest version

Usage

Prerequisite: Install Node.js, then run this to install:

npm install -g github-csv-tools

After install, githubCsvTools --help for info on how to use, or see below.

Instructions for exporting or importing:

To Import Issues

Currently imports title, body, labels, status (closed or open) and milestones.

githubCsvTools myFile.csv

To Export Issues

githubCsvTools
OptionDefaultNotes
-f, --exportFileNameYYYY-MM-DD-hh-mm-ss-issues.csvThe name of the CSV you'd like to export to.
-a, --exportAttributesnumber, title, labels, state, assignees, milestone, comments, created_at, updated_at, closed_at, bodyComma-separated list of attributes (columns) in the export**.
-c, --exportCommentsn/aInclude comments in the export. If using in combination with --exportAttributes, id must be included.
-e, --exportAlln/aExport all possible values from the GitHub API. If not included, a subset of attributes (see --exportAttributes above) that are known to be compatible with GitHub import will be included in the export.

** List of all possible options for exportAttributes includes every option in the GitHub API Export. Values in child objects can be referenced using a "dot" - for example, a user's avatar_url can be accessed via user.avatar_url.

Tokens

For all actions, the tool will ask you to input a GitHub token. To obtain this token:

  1. Go to https://github.com/settings/tokens
  2. Click "Generate New Token"
  3. Check on repo
  4. Copy/paste the token provided when the tool asks for it.

Other Options

OptionNotes
-V, --versionOutput the version number
-g, --github_enterpriseYour GitHub Enterprise URL. https://your-internal-githubenterprise.com/api/v3
(Reminder: do not forget the /api/v3 at the end)
-t, --tokenThe GitHub token. https://github.com/settings/tokens
-o, --organizationThe User or Organization slug that the repo lives under.
Example: For /myOrg/my-repo, this value would be myOrg.
-r, --repositoryThe repository name (slug).
Example: For /myOrg/my-repo, this value would be my-repo.
-v, --verboseInclude additional logging information.
-h, --helpSee all the options and help.

Development

  1. Clone the repo.
  2. Browse to repo, then run npm install -g

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

Thanks

