Import and export GitHub issues via CSV

Usage

Prerequisite: Install Node.js, then run this to install:

npm install -g github-csv-tools

After install, githubCsvTools --help for info on how to use, or see below.

Instructions for exporting or importing:

To Import Issues

Currently imports title, body, labels, status (closed or open) and milestones.

githubCsvTools myFile .csv

To Export Issues

githubCsvTools

Option Default Notes -f, --exportFileName YYYY-MM-DD-hh-mm-ss-issues.csv The name of the CSV you'd like to export to. -a, --exportAttributes number, title, labels, state, assignees, milestone, comments, created_at, updated_at, closed_at, body Comma-separated list of attributes (columns) in the export**. -c, --exportComments n/a Include comments in the export. If using in combination with --exportAttributes , id must be included. -e, --exportAll n/a Export all possible values from the GitHub API. If not included, a subset of attributes (see --exportAttributes above) that are known to be compatible with GitHub import will be included in the export.

** List of all possible options for exportAttributes includes every option in the GitHub API Export. Values in child objects can be referenced using a "dot" - for example, a user's avatar_url can be accessed via user.avatar_url .

Tokens

For all actions, the tool will ask you to input a GitHub token. To obtain this token:

Go to https://github.com/settings/tokens Click "Generate New Token" Check on repo Copy/paste the token provided when the tool asks for it.

Other Options

Option Notes -V, --version Output the version number -g, --github_enterprise Your GitHub Enterprise URL. https://your-internal-githubenterprise.com/api/v3

(Reminder: do not forget the /api/v3 at the end) -t, --token The GitHub token. https://github.com/settings/tokens -o, --organization The User or Organization slug that the repo lives under.

Example: For /myOrg/my-repo , this value would be myOrg. -r, --repository The repository name (slug).

Example: For /myOrg/my-repo , this value would be my-repo. -v, --verbose Include additional logging information. -h, --help See all the options and help.

Development

Clone the repo. Browse to repo, then run npm install -g

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.md

Thanks