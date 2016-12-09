Create an issue on a GitHub repository.
$ npm install github-create-issue
var createIssue = require( 'github-create-issue' );
Creates an issue on a GitHub repository.
var opts = {
'token': 'tkjorjk34ek3nj4!'
};
createIssue( 'kgryte/test-repo1', 'Big bug.', opts, clbk );
function clbk( error, issue, info ) {
// Check for rate limit information...
if ( info ) {
console.error( 'Limit: %d', info.limit );
console.error( 'Remaining: %d', info.remaining );
console.error( 'Reset: %s', (new Date( info.reset*1000 )).toISOString() );
}
if ( error ) {
throw new Error( error.message );
}
console.log( JSON.stringify( issue ) );
// returns <issue_data>
}
The
function accepts the following
options:
string.
number.
array of associated labels.
To authenticate with GitHub, set the
token option.
var opts = {
'token': 'tkjorjk34ek3nj4!'
};
createIssue( 'kgryte/test-repo1', 'Big bug.', opts, clbk );
To specify a user agent, set the
useragent option.
var opts = {
'token': 'tkjorjk34ek3nj4!',
'useragent': 'hello-github!'
};
createIssue( 'kgryte/test-repo1', 'Big bug.', opts, clbk );
var opts = {
'token': 'tkjorjk34ek3nj4!',
'useragent': 'beep-boop-bop',
'body': 'Beep boop.'
};
createIssue( 'kgryte/test-repo1', 'Big bug.', opts, clbk );
function clbk( error, issue, info ) {
if ( info ) {
console.error( info );
}
if ( error ) {
throw new Error( error.message );
}
console.log( issue );
}
To run the example code from the top-level application directory,
$ node ./examples/index.js
Note: in order to run the example, you will need to obtain an access token with appropriate permissions and modify the
token option accordingly.
To use the module as a general utility, install the module globally
$ npm install -g github-create-issue
Usage: ghcreateissue [options] slug
Options:
-h, --help Print this message.
-V, --version Print the package version.
--token token GitHub access token.
-ua, --useragent ua User agent.
--title title Issue title.
--body content Issue content.
--assignees user1,user2,... GitHub usernames of assigned users.
--milestone number Associated milestone number.
--labels label1,label2,... Issue labels.
token option, the token may also be specified by a
GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable. The command-line option always takes precedence.
stdout.
stderr.
Setting the access token using the command-line option:
$ DEBUG=* ghcreateissue beep/boop --title 'Big bug.' --token <token>
# => '{...}'
Setting the access token using an environment variable:
$ DEBUG=* GITHUB_TOKEN=<token> ghcreateissue beep/boop --title 'Big bug.'
# => '{...}'
For local installations, modify the command to point to the local installation directory; e.g.,
$ DEBUG=* ./node_modules/.bin/ghcreateissue beep/boop --title 'Big bug.' --token <token>
# => '{...}'
Or, if you have cloned this repository and run
npm install, modify the command to point to the executable; e.g.,
$ DEBUG=* node ./bin/cli beep/boop --title 'Big bug.' --token <token>
# => '{...}'
This repository uses tape for unit tests. To run the tests, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:
$ make test
All new feature development should have corresponding unit tests to validate correct functionality.
This repository uses Istanbul as its code coverage tool. To generate a test coverage report, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:
$ make test-cov
Istanbul creates a
./reports/coverage directory. To access an HTML version of the report,
$ make view-cov
This repository uses Testling for browser testing. To run the tests in a (headless) local web browser, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:
$ make test-browsers
To view the tests in a local web browser,
$ make view-browser-tests
Copyright © 2016. Athan Reines.