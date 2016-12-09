openbase logo
Readme

Create Issue

Create an issue on a GitHub repository.

Installation

$ npm install github-create-issue

Usage

var createIssue = require( 'github-create-issue' );

createIssue( slug, title, options, clbk )

Creates an issue on a GitHub repository.

var opts = {
    'token': 'tkjorjk34ek3nj4!'
};

createIssue( 'kgryte/test-repo1', 'Big bug.', opts, clbk );

function clbk( error, issue, info ) {
    // Check for rate limit information...
    if ( info ) {
        console.error( 'Limit: %d', info.limit );
        console.error( 'Remaining: %d', info.remaining );
        console.error( 'Reset: %s', (new Date( info.reset*1000 )).toISOString() );
    }
    if ( error ) {
        throw new Error( error.message );
    }
    console.log( JSON.stringify( issue ) );
    // returns <issue_data>
}

The function accepts the following options:

  • token: GitHub access token (required).
  • useragent: user agent string.
  • body: issue content.
  • assignees: GitHub usernames of assigned users.
  • milestone: associated milestone number.
  • labels: array of associated labels.

To authenticate with GitHub, set the token option.

var opts = {
    'token': 'tkjorjk34ek3nj4!'
};

createIssue( 'kgryte/test-repo1', 'Big bug.', opts, clbk );

To specify a user agent, set the useragent option.

var opts = {
    'token': 'tkjorjk34ek3nj4!',
    'useragent': 'hello-github!'
};

createIssue( 'kgryte/test-repo1', 'Big bug.', opts, clbk );

Notes

  • Rate limit information includes the following:
    • limit: maximum number of requests a consumer is permitted to make per hour.
    • remaining: number of remaining requests.
    • reset: time at which the current rate limit window resets in UTC seconds.

Examples


var opts = {
    'token': 'tkjorjk34ek3nj4!',
    'useragent': 'beep-boop-bop',
    'body': 'Beep boop.'
};

createIssue( 'kgryte/test-repo1', 'Big bug.', opts, clbk );

function clbk( error, issue, info ) {
    if ( info ) {
        console.error( info );
    }
    if ( error ) {
        throw new Error( error.message );
    }
    console.log( issue );
}

To run the example code from the top-level application directory,

$ node ./examples/index.js

Note: in order to run the example, you will need to obtain an access token with appropriate permissions and modify the token option accordingly.

CLI

Installation

To use the module as a general utility, install the module globally

$ npm install -g github-create-issue

Usage

Usage: ghcreateissue [options] slug

Options:

  -h,  --help                      Print this message.
  -V,  --version                   Print the package version.
       --token token               GitHub access token.
  -ua, --useragent ua              User agent.
       --title title               Issue title.
       --body content              Issue content.
       --assignees user1,user2,... GitHub usernames of assigned users.
       --milestone number          Associated milestone number.
       --labels label1,label2,...  Issue labels.

Notes

  • In addition to the token option, the token may also be specified by a GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable. The command-line option always takes precedence.
  • Issue information is written to stdout.
  • Rate limit information is written to stderr.

Examples

Setting the access token using the command-line option:

$ DEBUG=* ghcreateissue beep/boop --title 'Big bug.' --token <token>
# => '{...}'

Setting the access token using an environment variable:

$ DEBUG=* GITHUB_TOKEN=<token> ghcreateissue beep/boop --title 'Big bug.'
# => '{...}'

For local installations, modify the command to point to the local installation directory; e.g.,

$ DEBUG=* ./node_modules/.bin/ghcreateissue beep/boop --title 'Big bug.' --token <token>
# => '{...}'

Or, if you have cloned this repository and run npm install, modify the command to point to the executable; e.g.,

$ DEBUG=* node ./bin/cli beep/boop --title 'Big bug.' --token <token>
# => '{...}'

Tests

Unit

This repository uses tape for unit tests. To run the tests, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test

All new feature development should have corresponding unit tests to validate correct functionality.

Test Coverage

This repository uses Istanbul as its code coverage tool. To generate a test coverage report, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test-cov

Istanbul creates a ./reports/coverage directory. To access an HTML version of the report,

$ make view-cov

Browser Support

This repository uses Testling for browser testing. To run the tests in a (headless) local web browser, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test-browsers

To view the tests in a local web browser,

$ make view-browser-tests

License

MIT license.

Copyright © 2016. Athan Reines.

