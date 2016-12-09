Create Issue

Create an issue on a GitHub repository.

Installation

$ npm install github-create-issue

Usage

var createIssue = require ( 'github-create-issue' );

createIssue( slug, title, options, clbk )

var opts = { 'token' : 'tkjorjk34ek3nj4!' }; createIssue( 'kgryte/test-repo1' , 'Big bug.' , opts, clbk ); function clbk ( error, issue, info ) { if ( info ) { console .error( 'Limit: %d' , info.limit ); console .error( 'Remaining: %d' , info.remaining ); console .error( 'Reset: %s' , ( new Date ( info.reset* 1000 )).toISOString() ); } if ( error ) { throw new Error ( error.message ); } console .log( JSON .stringify( issue ) ); }

The function accepts the following options :

token : GitHub access token (required).

: GitHub access token (required). useragent : user agent string .

: user agent . body : issue content.

: issue content. assignees : GitHub usernames of assigned users.

: GitHub usernames of assigned users. milestone : associated milestone number .

: associated milestone . labels: array of associated labels.

To authenticate with GitHub, set the token option.

var opts = { 'token' : 'tkjorjk34ek3nj4!' }; createIssue( 'kgryte/test-repo1' , 'Big bug.' , opts, clbk );

To specify a user agent, set the useragent option.

var opts = { 'token' : 'tkjorjk34ek3nj4!' , 'useragent' : 'hello-github!' }; createIssue( 'kgryte/test-repo1' , 'Big bug.' , opts, clbk );

Notes

Rate limit information includes the following: limit : maximum number of requests a consumer is permitted to make per hour. remaining : number of remaining requests. reset : time at which the current rate limit window resets in UTC seconds.



Examples

var opts = { 'token' : 'tkjorjk34ek3nj4!' , 'useragent' : 'beep-boop-bop' , 'body' : 'Beep boop.' }; createIssue( 'kgryte/test-repo1' , 'Big bug.' , opts, clbk ); function clbk ( error, issue, info ) { if ( info ) { console .error( info ); } if ( error ) { throw new Error ( error.message ); } console .log( issue ); }

To run the example code from the top-level application directory,

$ node ./examples/index.js

Note: in order to run the example, you will need to obtain an access token with appropriate permissions and modify the token option accordingly.

CLI

Installation

To use the module as a general utility, install the module globally

$ npm install -g github-create-issue

Usage

Usage: ghcreateissue [options] slug Options: -h, -- help Print this message. -V, --version Print the package version. --token token GitHub access token. -ua, --useragent ua User agent. --title title Issue title. --body content Issue content. --assignees user1,user2,... GitHub usernames of assigned users. --milestone number Associated milestone number. --labels label1,label2,... Issue labels.

Notes

In addition to the token option, the token may also be specified by a GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable. The command-line option always takes precedence.

option, the token may also be specified by a environment variable. The command-line option takes precedence. Issue information is written to stdout .

. Rate limit information is written to stderr .

Examples

Setting the access token using the command-line option:

$ DEBUG=* ghcreateissue beep/boop --title 'Big bug.' --token <token>

Setting the access token using an environment variable:

$ DEBUG=* GITHUB_TOKEN=<token> ghcreateissue beep/boop --title 'Big bug.'

For local installations, modify the command to point to the local installation directory; e.g.,

$ DEBUG=* ./node_modules/.bin/ghcreateissue beep/boop --title 'Big bug.' --token <token>

Or, if you have cloned this repository and run npm install , modify the command to point to the executable; e.g.,

$ DEBUG=* node ./bin/cli beep/boop --title 'Big bug.' --token <token>

Tests

Unit

This repository uses tape for unit tests. To run the tests, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test

All new feature development should have corresponding unit tests to validate correct functionality.

Test Coverage

This repository uses Istanbul as its code coverage tool. To generate a test coverage report, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test -cov

Istanbul creates a ./reports/coverage directory. To access an HTML version of the report,

$ make view-cov

Browser Support

This repository uses Testling for browser testing. To run the tests in a (headless) local web browser, execute the following command in the top-level application directory:

$ make test -browsers

To view the tests in a local web browser,

$ make view-browser-tests

License

MIT license.

Copyright

Copyright © 2016. Athan Reines.