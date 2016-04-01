Build awesome list of the contributors of your project! You can even filter your contributors to list only those individuals who committed after a specific date or who committed to a specific branch or SHA.
In order to get the contributors list for your open-source project use:
githubcontrib --owner USERNAME --repo REPO_NAME --cols 6 --filter user1,user2,user3 | pbcopy
|Parameter name
|Description
|Default value
|Sample value
repo
|Repository name. ]
|(required)
--repo angular-material
owner
|Repository owner that the repo belongs to.
|(required)
--owner angular
fromDate
|YYYY-MM-DD used to determine only the contributors after the specified commit fromDate.
''
--fromDate 2016-04-01
sha
|SHA or branch name to start listing commits from. Default == the repository’s default branch (usually master).
''
--sha e58f3629e
sortOrder
|Specifies the sort order.
'asc'
--sortOrder desc
sortBy
|Specifies the sort property. It will be passed as third argument to the
sortStrategy.
'contributions'
--sortBy login
sortStrategy
|Custom sort strategy. Built-in strategies support string and number comparison.
'../lib/sort_strategies/sort_asc.js'
--sortStrategy custom_sort.js
layoutStrategy
|Specifies how the output will be formatted.
'../lib/layout_strategies/table.js'
--layoutStrategy custom_layout.js
filter
|Specifies users to be filtered.
[]
--filter userlogin1,userlogin2
filterStrategy
|Specifies the filter strategy.
'../lib/filter_strategies/login.js'
--filterStrategy custom_filter.js
authToken
|Specifies the scope-limited Github oAuth application token: required increase your request rate limit to 5000 / hour.
''
--authToken 0da9a3f98dff9a61a0222fd5db201221c5b129f8
This way your contributors will be formatted in a table with their photos.
The table strategy accepts the following parameters:
image-size - Number - size of the user's avatars
format - Enum -
MARKDOWN or
HTML. Default ==
HTML
showlogin - Boolean, indicates whether the login of the contributor should be shown in the table. Default ==
false
columns-count - Number - number of columns for the table
You can easily add more formatting strategies by exporting the formatting logic.
Here's a sample implementation of a list layout strategy:
var formatter = function (options) {
options = options || {};
var field = options.field || 'login',
numbered = options.style === 'numbers';
return function (data) {
var result = '\n';
data.forEach(function (user, idx) {
if (numbered) {
result += idx + 1;
} else {
result += '-';
}
result += ' ' + user[field] + '\n';
});
return result;
};
};
module.exports = formatter;
You can easily use the command line to query for a single page of information from the Github API.
curl -i -H "Accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: token <accessToken>" -X GET -d '{"since":"2016-04-01T00:00:00"}' https://api.github.com/repos/<owner>/<repository>/commits > commits.json
curl -i -H "Accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: token <accessToken>" -X GET https://api.github.com/repos/<owner>/<repository>/contributors > contributors.json
If, however, you want all the data and the full power... use
githubcontrib to get a list of contributors, supports 1..n pages of data, and will format the JSON as Markdown or HTML tables
node githubcontrib --owner angular --repository material --sha master --since 2016-04-01 --cols 6 --sortOrder desc --format md --showlogin true > ../contributions.md
The following bash function is quite convenient:
function ghcontrib() {
repo=$(basename $(pwd))
githubcontrib --owner USER_NAME --repo $repo --cols 6 --showlogin true --filter gitter-badger --sortOrder desc | pbcopy
}
You can invoke it with:
ghcontrib
It assumes that you're in the project's directory, the directory is named after your project on GitHub and your username is
USER_NAME.
The function will run
githubcontrib and put the returned markdown in your clipboard.
The Github API has a 60-requests-per-hour rate-limit for non-authenticated use. If you need some more then a scope-limited Github OAuth token can be used to boost the limit to 5000.
MIT