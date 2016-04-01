openbase logo
gcl

github-contributors-list

by Minko Gechev
1.2.5 (see all)

Node.js script, which outputs all the contributors for given open GitHub project

Readme

Contributors list

Build awesome list of the contributors of your project! You can even filter your contributors to list only those individuals who committed after a specific date or who committed to a specific branch or SHA.

Demo

Usage

In order to get the contributors list for your open-source project use:

githubcontrib --owner USERNAME --repo REPO_NAME --cols 6 --filter user1,user2,user3 | pbcopy

Advanced API

Parameter nameDescriptionDefault valueSample value
repoRepository name. ](required)--repo angular-material
ownerRepository owner that the repo belongs to.(required)--owner angular
fromDateYYYY-MM-DD used to determine only the contributors after the specified commit fromDate.''--fromDate 2016-04-01
shaSHA or branch name to start listing commits from. Default == the repository’s default branch (usually master).''--sha e58f3629e
sortOrderSpecifies the sort order.'asc'--sortOrder desc
sortBySpecifies the sort property. It will be passed as third argument to the sortStrategy.'contributions'--sortBy login
sortStrategyCustom sort strategy. Built-in strategies support string and number comparison.'../lib/sort_strategies/sort_asc.js'--sortStrategy custom_sort.js
layoutStrategySpecifies how the output will be formatted.'../lib/layout_strategies/table.js'--layoutStrategy custom_layout.js
filterSpecifies users to be filtered.[]--filter userlogin1,userlogin2
filterStrategySpecifies the filter strategy.'../lib/filter_strategies/login.js'--filterStrategy custom_filter.js
authTokenSpecifies the scope-limited Github oAuth application token: required increase your request rate limit to 5000 / hour.''--authToken 0da9a3f98dff9a61a0222fd5db201221c5b129f8

This way your contributors will be formatted in a table with their photos.

The table strategy accepts the following parameters:

  • image-size - Number - size of the user's avatars
  • format - Enum - MARKDOWN or HTML. Default == HTML
  • showlogin - Boolean, indicates whether the login of the contributor should be shown in the table. Default == false
  • columns-count - Number - number of columns for the table

Different ways of formatting

You can easily add more formatting strategies by exporting the formatting logic.

Here's a sample implementation of a list layout strategy:

var formatter = function (options) {
  options = options || {};
  var field = options.field || 'login',
      numbered = options.style === 'numbers';

  return function (data) {
    var result = '\n';
    data.forEach(function (user, idx) {
      if (numbered) {
        result += idx + 1;
      } else {
        result += '-';
      }
      result += ' ' + user[field] + '\n';
    });
    return result;
  };
};

module.exports = formatter;

Testing with Curl

You can easily use the command line to query for a single page of information from the Github API.

  • Get List of commits for the repository since 4/1/2016:
curl -i -H "Accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: token <accessToken>"  -X GET -d '{"since":"2016-04-01T00:00:00"}' https://api.github.com/repos/<owner>/<repository>/commits  > commits.json
  • Get list of contributors for the repository:
curl -i -H "Accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: token <accessToken>" -X GET https://api.github.com/repos/<owner>/<repository>/contributors  > contributors.json

If, however, you want all the data and the full power... use githubcontrib to get a list of contributors, supports 1..n pages of data, and will format the JSON as Markdown or HTML tables

node githubcontrib --owner angular --repository material --sha master --since 2016-04-01 --cols 6 --sortOrder desc --format md --showlogin true  > ../contributions.md

Bash Function

The following bash function is quite convenient:

function ghcontrib() {
  repo=$(basename $(pwd))
  githubcontrib --owner USER_NAME --repo $repo --cols 6 --showlogin true --filter gitter-badger --sortOrder desc | pbcopy
}

You can invoke it with:

ghcontrib

It assumes that you're in the project's directory, the directory is named after your project on GitHub and your username is USER_NAME.

The function will run githubcontrib and put the returned markdown in your clipboard.

GitHub Limit

The Github API has a 60-requests-per-hour rate-limit for non-authenticated use. If you need some more then a scope-limited Github OAuth token can be used to boost the limit to 5000.

License

MIT

