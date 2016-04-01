Contributors list

Build awesome list of the contributors of your project! You can even filter your contributors to list only those individuals who committed after a specific date or who committed to a specific branch or SHA.

Usage

In order to get the contributors list for your open-source project use:

githubcontrib --owner USERNAME --repo REPO_NAME --cols 6 --filter user1,user2,user3 | pbcopy

Advanced API

Parameter name Description Default value Sample value repo Repository name. ] (required) --repo angular-material owner Repository owner that the repo belongs to. (required) --owner angular fromDate YYYY-MM-DD used to determine only the contributors after the specified commit fromDate. '' --fromDate 2016-04-01 sha SHA or branch name to start listing commits from. Default == the repository’s default branch (usually master). '' --sha e58f3629e sortOrder Specifies the sort order. 'asc' --sortOrder desc sortBy Specifies the sort property. It will be passed as third argument to the sortStrategy . 'contributions' --sortBy login sortStrategy Custom sort strategy. Built-in strategies support string and number comparison. '../lib/sort_strategies/sort_asc.js' --sortStrategy custom_sort.js layoutStrategy Specifies how the output will be formatted. '../lib/layout_strategies/table.js' --layoutStrategy custom_layout.js filter Specifies users to be filtered. [] --filter userlogin1,userlogin2 filterStrategy Specifies the filter strategy. '../lib/filter_strategies/login.js' --filterStrategy custom_filter.js authToken Specifies the scope-limited Github oAuth application token: required increase your request rate limit to 5000 / hour. '' --authToken 0da9a3f98dff9a61a0222fd5db201221c5b129f8

This way your contributors will be formatted in a table with their photos.

The table strategy accepts the following parameters:

image-size - Number - size of the user's avatars

- Number - size of the user's avatars format - Enum - MARKDOWN or HTML . Default == HTML

- Enum - or . Default == showlogin - Boolean, indicates whether the login of the contributor should be shown in the table. Default == false

- Boolean, indicates whether the login of the contributor should be shown in the table. Default == columns-count - Number - number of columns for the table

Different ways of formatting

You can easily add more formatting strategies by exporting the formatting logic.

Here's a sample implementation of a list layout strategy:

var formatter = function ( options ) { options = options || {}; var field = options.field || 'login' , numbered = options.style === 'numbers' ; return function ( data ) { var result = '

' ; data.forEach( function ( user, idx ) { if (numbered) { result += idx + 1 ; } else { result += '-' ; } result += ' ' + user[field] + '

' ; }); return result; }; }; module .exports = formatter;

Testing with Curl

You can easily use the command line to query for a single page of information from the Github API.

Get List of commits for the repository since 4/1/2016:

curl -i -H "Accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: token <accessToken>" -X GET -d '{"since":"2016-04-01T00:00:00"}' https://api.github.com/repos/<owner>/<repository>/commits > commits.json

Get list of contributors for the repository:

curl -i -H "Accept: application/json" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: token <accessToken>" -X GET https://api.github.com/repos/<owner>/<repository>/contributors > contributors.json

If, however, you want all the data and the full power... use githubcontrib to get a list of contributors, supports 1..n pages of data, and will format the JSON as Markdown or HTML tables

node githubcontrib --owner angular --repository material --sha master --since 2016-04-01 --cols 6 --sortOrder desc --format md --showlogin true > ../contributions.md

Bash Function

The following bash function is quite convenient:

function ghcontrib () { repo=$(basename $( pwd )) githubcontrib --owner USER_NAME --repo $repo --cols 6 --showlogin true --filter gitter-badger --sortOrder desc | pbcopy }

You can invoke it with:

ghcontrib

It assumes that you're in the project's directory, the directory is named after your project on GitHub and your username is USER_NAME .

The function will run githubcontrib and put the returned markdown in your clipboard.

GitHub Limit

The Github API has a 60-requests-per-hour rate-limit for non-authenticated use. If you need some more then a scope-limited Github OAuth token can be used to boost the limit to 5000.

License

MIT