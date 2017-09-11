Easily download files from github raw user content.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save github-content

Usage

var githubContent = require ( 'github-content' );

API

Create an instance of GithubContent to setup downloading of files.

Params

options {Object} : Options to set on instance. Additional options passed to github-base

: Options to set on instance. Additional options passed to github-base options.owner {String} : Set the owner to be used for each file.

: Set the owner to be used for each file. options.repo {String} : Set the repository to be used for each file.

: Set the repository to be used for each file. options.branch {String}: Set the branch to be used for each file. Defaults to master

Example

var options = { owner : 'doowb' , repo : 'github-content' , branch : 'master' }; var gc = new GithubContent(options);

Download a single file given the file name and repository options. File object returned will contain a .path property with the file path passed in and a .contents property with the contents of the downloaded file.

Params

path {String} : file path to download

: file path to download options {Object} : Additional options to base to github-base .get method.

: Additional options to base to github-base method. cb {Function} : Callback function taking err and file

: Callback function taking and returns {Object} this : to enable chaining

Example

gc.file( 'package.json' , function ( err, file ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(file.path); console .log(file.contents); });

Download an array of files using the previous settings and the passed in file names. File objects returned will contain a .path property with the file path passed in and a .contents property with the contents of the downloaded file.

Params

files {String|Array} : files to download

: files to download options {Object} : Additional options to base to github-base .get method.

: Additional options to base to github-base method. cb {Function} : Callback function taking err and files

: Callback function taking and returns {Object} this : to enable chaining

Example

gc.files([ 'package.json' , 'index.js' ], function ( err, files ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log(files.length); console .log(files[ 0 ].path); console .log(files[ 0 ].contents); });

About

Related projects

github-base: JavaScript wrapper that greatly simplifies working with GitHub's API. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright © 2017, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on September 11, 2017.