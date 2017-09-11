Easily download files from github raw user content.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save github-content
var githubContent = require('github-content');
Create an instance of GithubContent to setup downloading of files.
Params
options {Object}: Options to set on instance. Additional options passed to github-base
options.owner {String}: Set the owner to be used for each file.
options.repo {String}: Set the repository to be used for each file.
options.branch {String}: Set the branch to be used for each file. Defaults to
master
Example
var options = {
owner: 'doowb',
repo: 'github-content',
branch: 'master' // defaults to master
};
var gc = new GithubContent(options);
Download a single file given the file name and repository options. File object returned will contain a
.path property with the file path passed in and a
.contents property with the contents of the downloaded file.
Params
path {String}: file path to download
options {Object}: Additional options to base to github-base
.get method.
cb {Function}: Callback function taking
err and
file
returns {Object}
this: to enable chaining
Example
gc.file('package.json', function(err, file) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(file.path);
console.log(file.contents);
});
//=> package.json
//=> {
//=> "name": "github-content"
//=> ...
//=> }
Download an array of files using the previous settings and the passed in file names. File objects returned will contain a
.path property with the file path passed in and a
.contents property with the contents of the downloaded file.
Params
files {String|Array}: files to download
options {Object}: Additional options to base to github-base
.get method.
cb {Function}: Callback function taking
err and
files
returns {Object}
this: to enable chaining
Example
gc.files(['package.json', 'index.js'], function(err, files) {
if (err) return console.log(err);
console.log(files.length);
console.log(files[0].path);
console.log(files[0].contents);
});
//=> 2
//=> package.json
//=> {
//=> "name": "github-content"
//=> ...
//=> }
