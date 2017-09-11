openbase logo
Readme

github-content NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status Windows Build Status

Easily download files from github raw user content.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save github-content

Usage

var githubContent = require('github-content');

API

GithubContent

Create an instance of GithubContent to setup downloading of files.

Params

  • options {Object}: Options to set on instance. Additional options passed to github-base
  • options.owner {String}: Set the owner to be used for each file.
  • options.repo {String}: Set the repository to be used for each file.
  • options.branch {String}: Set the branch to be used for each file. Defaults to master

Example

var options = {
  owner: 'doowb',
  repo: 'github-content',
  branch: 'master' // defaults to master
};

var gc = new GithubContent(options);

.file

Download a single file given the file name and repository options. File object returned will contain a .path property with the file path passed in and a .contents property with the contents of the downloaded file.

Params

  • path {String}: file path to download
  • options {Object}: Additional options to base to github-base .get method.
  • cb {Function}: Callback function taking err and file
  • returns {Object} this: to enable chaining

Example

gc.file('package.json', function(err, file) {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log(file.path);
  console.log(file.contents);
});
//=> package.json
//=> {
//=>   "name": "github-content"
//=>   ...
//=> }

.files

Download an array of files using the previous settings and the passed in file names. File objects returned will contain a .path property with the file path passed in and a .contents property with the contents of the downloaded file.

Params

  • files {String|Array}: files to download
  • options {Object}: Additional options to base to github-base .get method.
  • cb {Function}: Callback function taking err and files
  • returns {Object} this: to enable chaining

Example

gc.files(['package.json', 'index.js'], function(err, files) {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log(files.length);
  console.log(files[0].path);
  console.log(files[0].contents);
});
//=> 2
//=> package.json
//=> {
//=>   "name": "github-content"
//=>   ...
//=> }

About

github-base: JavaScript wrapper that greatly simplifies working with GitHub's API. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright © 2017, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on September 11, 2017.

