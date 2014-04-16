openbase logo
gcs

github-commit-stream

by Hugh Kennedy
0.1.0 (see all)

Pull a list of commits from a GitHub repository in via a stream.

npm
GitHub
Readme

github-commit-stream

A streaming interface to pull in a list of commits from a GitHub repository.

If you're looking for something less specific, github on NPM covers a lot more ground with the GitHub API - but I was running into a lot of issues with paginating commits so I whipped this up to solve the problem quickly.

Installation

npm install github-commit-stream

Usage

exports.createStream(options)

Returns a readable stream that emits commit objects directly from the API.

Takes the following options:

  • user: The owner of the repository.
  • repo: The repository name.
  • token: Your GitHub API token. Optional.
  • per_page: The amount of commits to retrieve per request. Defaults to 30.
  • since: Filter to commits since this date.
  • until: Filter to commits until this date.
  • sha: SHA or branch to start listing commits from.
  • author: filter by commit author's login, name or email.
var commitStream = require('github-commit-stream')

commitStream({
    token: process.env.GITHUB_TOKEN
  , user: 'substack'
  , repo: 'node-browserify'
}).on('data', function(d) {
  console.log(d.commit.message)
})

