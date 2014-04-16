A streaming interface to pull in a list of commits from a GitHub repository.
If you're looking for something less specific, github on NPM covers a lot more ground with the GitHub API - but I was running into a lot of issues with paginating commits so I whipped this up to solve the problem quickly.
npm install github-commit-stream
exports.createStream(options)
Returns a readable stream that emits commit objects directly from the API.
Takes the following options:
user: The owner of the repository.
repo: The repository name.
token: Your GitHub API token. Optional.
per_page: The amount of commits to retrieve per request. Defaults to 30.
since: Filter to commits since this date.
until: Filter to commits until this date.
sha: SHA or branch to start listing commits from.
author: filter by commit author's login, name or email.
var commitStream = require('github-commit-stream')
commitStream({
token: process.env.GITHUB_TOKEN
, user: 'substack'
, repo: 'node-browserify'
}).on('data', function(d) {
console.log(d.commit.message)
})