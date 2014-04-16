A streaming interface to pull in a list of commits from a GitHub repository.

If you're looking for something less specific, github on NPM covers a lot more ground with the GitHub API - but I was running into a lot of issues with paginating commits so I whipped this up to solve the problem quickly.

Installation

npm install github-commit-stream

Usage

Returns a readable stream that emits commit objects directly from the API.

Takes the following options:

user : The owner of the repository.

: The owner of the repository. repo : The repository name.

: The repository name. token : Your GitHub API token. Optional.

: Your GitHub API token. Optional. per_page : The amount of commits to retrieve per request. Defaults to 30.

: The amount of commits to retrieve per request. Defaults to 30. since : Filter to commits since this date.

: Filter to commits since this date. until : Filter to commits until this date.

: Filter to commits until this date. sha : SHA or branch to start listing commits from.

: SHA or branch to start listing commits from. author : filter by commit author's login, name or email.