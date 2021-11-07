GitHub Colors

GitHub colors and file extensions mapping

If you like to see the language colors collection, click here.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save github-colors yarn add github-colors

📋 Example

var GitHubColors = require ( "github-colors" ); console .log(GitHubColors.get( "C++" )); console .log(GitHubColors.ext( "cpp" )); console .log(GitHubColors.get( "CMake" , true ));

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛 For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

Inits the GitHub extensions/colors.

Params

Boolean ext : If true , the extensions will be initialized.

Return

Object The extensions or colors object.

Gets the color object for the provided language.

Params

String lang : The language to get the color for.

: The language to get the color for. Boolean handleOthers : If false and the color is not found undefined will be returned. Otherwise a gray color will be returned.

Return

Object The color that was found.

Get the color object for the provided extension.

Params

String ext : The extension to get the color for.

: The extension to get the color for. Boolean handleOthers : If false and the color is not found undefined will be returned. Otherwise a gray color will be returned.

Return

Object The color that was found.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău