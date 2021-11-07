GitHub colors and file extensions mapping
If you like to see the language colors collection, click here.
# Using npm
npm install --save github-colors
# Using yarn
yarn add github-colors
var GitHubColors = require("github-colors");
console.log(GitHubColors.get("C++"));
// { type: 'programming',
// ace_mode: 'c_cpp',
// codemirror_mode: 'clike',
// codemirror_mime_type: 'text/x-c++src',
// color: '#f34b7d',
// aliases: [ 'cpp' ],
// extensions:
// [ '.cpp',
// '.c++',
// '.cc',
// '.cp',
// '.cxx',
// '.h',
// '.h++',
// '.hh',
// '.hpp',
// '.hxx',
// '.inc',
// '.inl',
// '.ipp',
// '.re',
// '.tcc',
// '.tpp' ],
// language_id: 43 }
console.log(GitHubColors.ext("cpp"));
// { extensions:
// [ '.cpp',
// '.c++',
// '.cc',
// '.cp',
// '.cxx',
// '.h',
// '.h++',
// '.hh',
// '.hpp',
// '.hxx',
// '.inc',
// '.inl',
// '.ipp',
// '.re',
// '.tcc',
// '.tpp' ],
// aliases: [ 'cpp' ],
// type: 'programming',
// ace_mode: 'c_cpp',
// codemirror_mode: 'clike',
// codemirror_mime_type: 'text/x-c++src',
// color: '#f34b7d',
// language_id: 43 }
// CMake doesn't have a color, so we specify in the second argument that we need to have the default color.
console.log(GitHubColors.get("CMake", true));
// { type: 'programming',
// extensions: [ '.cmake', '.cmake.in' ],
// filenames: [ 'CMakeLists.txt' ],
// ace_mode: 'text',
// codemirror_mode: 'cmake',
// codemirror_mime_type: 'text/x-cmake',
// language_id: 47,
// color: '#ccc' }
There are few ways to get help:
init(ext)
Inits the GitHub extensions/colors.
ext: If
true, the extensions will be initialized.
extensions or
colors object.
get(lang, handleOthers)
Gets the color object for the provided language.
lang: The language to get the color for.
handleOthers: If
false and the color is not found
undefined will be returned. Otherwise a gray color will be returned.
ext(ext, handleOthers)
Get the color object for the provided extension.
ext: The extension to get the color for.
handleOthers: If
false and the color is not found
undefined will be returned. Otherwise a gray color will be returned.
Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.
I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).
However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:
Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀
—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖
—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a
coffee tea. 🍵
—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).
Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below):
1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6
Thanks! ❤️
If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨
gh-polyglot
github-explorer
langtrends