Generate a changelog based on merged pull requests or commit messages
npm install -g github-changes
Usage: github-changes [options]
Options:
-o, --owner (required) owner of the Github repository
-r, --repository (required) name of the Github repository
-d, --data (DEPRECATED) use pull requests or commits (choices: pulls, commits) [commits]
-b, --branch name of the default branch [master]
-n, --tag-name tag name for upcoming release [upcoming]
-a, --auth prompt to auth with Github - use this for private repos and higher rate limits
-k, --token need to use this or --auth for private repos and higher rate limits
-f, --file name of the file to output the changelog to [CHANGELOG.md]
-t, --title title to appear in the top of the changelog [Change Log]
-z, --time-zone time zone [UTC]
-m, --date-format date format [(YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm Z)]
-v, --verbose output details
--host alternate host name to use with github enterprise [api.github.com]
--path-prefix path-prefix for use with github enterprise
--between-tags only diff between these two tags, separate by 3 dots ...
--for-tag only get changes for this tag
--issue-body (DEPRECATED) include the body of the issue (--data MUST equal 'pulls')
--no-merges do not include merges
--only-merges only include merges
--only-pulls only include pull requests
--use-commit-body use the commit body of a merge instead of the message - "Merge branch..."
--order-semver use semantic versioning for the ordering instead of the tag date
--reverse-changes reverse the order of changes within a release (show oldest first)
--hide-tag-names hide tag names in changelog
github-changes -o lalitkapoor -r github-changes -a --only-pulls --use-commit-body
## Change Log
### v1.0.3 (2016/08/19 08:25 +00:00)
- [#59](https://github.com/lalitkapoor/github-changes/pull/59) added --time-zone option (@YuG1224)
- [#55](https://github.com/lalitkapoor/github-changes/pull/55) Update README with correct links! (@PunkChameleon)
### v1.0.2 (2016/02/22 00:53 +00:00)
- [#53](https://github.com/lalitkapoor/github-changes/pull/53) added --for-tag option to generate changelog for single tag (@ivpusic)
### v1.0.1 (2016/01/12 01:52 +00:00)
- [#52](https://github.com/lalitkapoor/github-changes/pull/52) Update ghauth dependency (@nunorafaelrocha)
### v1.0.0 (2015/04/12 14:32 +00:00)
- [#47](https://github.com/lalitkapoor/github-changes/pull/47) Add a Gitter chat badge to README.md (@gitter-badger)
### v0.0.16 (2014/11/26 11:15 +00:00)
- [#30](https://github.com/lalitkapoor/github-changes/pull/30) show changes between two tags (@lalitkapoor)
### v0.0.14 (2014/11/06 02:45 +00:00)
- [#41](https://github.com/lalitkapoor/github-changes/pull/41) Aesthetic fixes (@nylen)
- [#46](https://github.com/lalitkapoor/github-changes/pull/46) Add option to allow specifying the date format (@fixe)
- [#45](https://github.com/lalitkapoor/github-changes/pull/45) Add option to allow specifying the changelog title (@fixe)
### v0.0.13 (2014/10/26 23:25 +00:00)
- [#42](https://github.com/lalitkapoor/github-changes/pull/42) Fetch 100 tags per page (only 1 page for now) (@nylen)
### v0.0.12 (2014/09/02 05:37 +00:00)
- [#36](https://github.com/lalitkapoor/github-changes/pull/36) PR links point to https://null/... (@lalitkapoor)
- [#35](https://github.com/lalitkapoor/github-changes/pull/35) Update README.md with Grunt Plugin Info (@PunkChameleon)
...
github-changes -o npm -r npm -a
## Change Log
### upcoming (2014/02/23 10:02 +00:00)
- [70fd532](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/70fd532c91335e76bda9366234b53a0498b9901a) fix prune.js test with empty cache (@robertkowalski)
- [6fd6ff7](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/6fd6ff7e536ea6acd33037b1878d4eca1f931985) Sort dependencies when --save'ing. (@domenic)
- [2ddd060](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/2ddd06037e9bd58cd95a380a9381ff90bea47f0d) add test, some boyscouting (@robertkowalski)
- [17f07df](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/17f07df8ad8e594304c2445bf7489cb53346f2c5) Add --save-exact config for --save[-dev|-optional]. (@timoxley)
- [4b51920](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/4b5192071654e2b312a7678b7586e435be62f473) Prevent creation of node_modules/npm-4503-c (@timoxley)
- [30b6783](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/30b67836b51b68614c9e87dc476c0961d53ec6d4) doc: update misc/semver.md (@isaacs)
### v1.4.4 (2014/02/20 16:04 +00:00)
- [05d2490](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/05d2490526fa40adc55727e92d4d30bd63aabaad) uid-number@0.0.4 (@isaacs)
- [3850441](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/3850441fd8c2fd71ebfd8e9986bc5f2e482ab6db) Document the --tag option of npm-publish (@kriskowal)
- [14e650b](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/14e650bce0bfebba10094c961ac104a61417a5de) alias 't' to 'test' (@isaacs)
- [d50b826](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/d50b826b9e5884c0f4e1101b90c7206a138a43e7) uid-number@0.0.5 (@isaacs)
- [cd7e4a2](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/cd7e4a23037f3ae1928bac02332784ffab557be9) v1.4.4 (@isaacs)
### v1.4.3 (2014/02/17 04:37 +00:00)
- [3ce6905](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/3ce6905bf6b0963956d7dbb8a89fc29d379de91c) view: remove arbitrary cache limit (@isaacs)
- [bb6fb4d](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/bb6fb4d158f175ddeb2956b361f854c273b6bed0) read-installed@1.0.0 (@isaacs)
- [caa7065](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/caa7065b06ffb55ea3410e5a14ddc80c26844b13) new tests for read-installed (@isaacs)
- [401a642](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/401a64286aa6665a94d1d2f13604f7014c5fce87) link: do not allow linking unnamed packages (@isaacs)
- [09223de](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/09223de8778b3e8fb0ecfec82cf6058d2c659518) Forbid deleting important npm dirs (@isaacs)
- [86028e9](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/86028e9fd8524d5e520ce01ba2ebab5a030103fc) dedupe: respect dependency versions (@rafeca)
- [02d4322](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/02d4322cd4f67a078a29019d2c4ef591b281132c) Follow redirects on curl|sh installer script (@isaacs)
- [8a26f6f](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/8a26f6ff7e9769985f74b60eed54e488a4d4a804) Test for repo command (@isaacs)
- [acc4d02](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/acc4d023c57d07704b20a0955e4bf10ee91bdc83) prune: Added back --production support (@davglass)
- [0a3151c](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/0a3151c9cbeb50c1c65895685c2eabdc7e2608dc) default to ^ instead of ~ (@mikolalysenko)
- [9ae71de](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/9ae71de7802132c349c60f1b740a734761fec4a1) npm-registry-client@0.4.4 (@isaacs)
- [46d8768](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/46d876821d1dd94c050d5ebc86444bed12c56739) "install ./pkg@1.2.3" should install local module (@rlidwka)
- [f469847](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/f46984787e8bb219cfd1d8394932dca2ed6b3b2c) test: express is not in mocks, use underscore instead (@isaacs)
...
If you want to generate a changelog within a grunt workflow, [a grunt plugin] (https://github.com/PunkChameleon/grunt-github-changes) that can be utilized. To install:
npm install grunt-github-changes --save-dev
For further details and specifics on how to use (and to contribute), see grunt-github-changes.
When a pull request is merged with "Squash and merge", there isn't a merge commit.
By checking the commit message for
(#123) etc, we can match the correct pull request.