Generate a changelog based on merged pull requests or commit messages

Installation

npm install -g github-changes

Usage : github-changes [options] Option s: - o , --owner (required) owner of the Github repository -r, --repository (required) name of the Github repository -d, --data (DEPRECATED) use pull requests or commits (choice s: pulls, commits) [commits] - b , --branch name of the default branch [master] -n, -- tag -name tag name for upcoming release [upcoming] - a , --auth prompt to auth with Github - use this for private repos and higher rate limits - k , --token need to use this or --auth for private repos and higher rate limits - f , -- file name of the file to output the changelog to [CHANGELOG.md] -t, --title title to appear in the top of the changelog [Change Log] - z , --time-zone time zone [UTC] - m , --date-format date format [(YYYY/MM/DD HH:mm Z)] -v, -- verbose output details --host alternate host name to use with github enterprise [api.github. com ] --path-prefix path-prefix for use with github enterprise --between- tags only diff between these two tags , separate by 3 dots ... -- for - tag only get changes for this tag --issue-body (DEPRECATED) include the body of the issue (--data MUST equal 'pulls' ) -- no -merges do not include merges -- only -merges only include merges -- only -pulls only include pull requests --use-commit-body use the commit body of a merge instead of the message - "Merge branch..." --order-semver use semantic versioning for the ordering instead of the tag date -- reverse - changes reverse the order of changes within a release (show oldest first ) -- hide - tag -names hide tag names in changelog

Example usage

Generate changelog via pull requests

github-changes -o lalitkapoor -r github-changes -a --only-pulls --use-commit-body

Output

## Change Log ### v1 .0 .3 ( 2016 / 08 / 19 08 : 25 + 00 : 00 ) - [#59] ( https : - [ #55 ]( https : ### v1. 0.2 ( 2016 / 02 / 22 00 : 53 + 00 : 00 ) - [ #53 ]( https : ### v1. 0.1 ( 2016 / 01 / 12 01 : 52 + 00 : 00 ) - [ #52 ]( https : ### v1. 0.0 ( 2015 / 04 / 12 14 : 32 + 00 : 00 ) - [ #47 ]( https : ### v0. 0.16 ( 2014 / 11 / 26 11 : 15 + 00 : 00 ) - [ #30 ]( https : ### v0. 0.14 ( 2014 / 11 / 06 02 : 45 + 00 : 00 ) - [ #41 ]( https : - [ #46 ]( https : - [ #45 ]( https : ### v0. 0.13 ( 2014 / 10 / 26 23 : 25 + 00 : 00 ) - [ #42 ]( https : ### v0. 0.12 ( 2014 / 09 / 02 05 : 37 + 00 : 00 ) - [ #36 ]( https : - [ #35 ]( https : ...

Generate changelog via commit messages

github-changes -o npm -r npm -a

Output

## Change Log ### upcoming (2014/02/23 10:02 +00:00) - [ 70 fd532]( https: / /github.com/npm /npm/commit /70fd532c91335e76bda9366234b53a0498b9901a) fix prune.js test with empty cache (@robertkowalski) - [6fd6ff7](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /6fd6ff7e536ea6acd33037b1878d4eca1f931985) Sort dependencies when --save'ing. (@domenic) - [2ddd060](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /2ddd06037e9bd58cd95a380a9381ff90bea47f0d) add test, some boyscouting (@robertkowalski) - [17f07df](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /17f07df8ad8e594304c2445bf7489cb53346f2c5) Add --save-exact config for --save[-dev|-optional]. (@timoxley) - [4b51920](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /4b5192071654e2b312a7678b7586e435be62f473) Prevent creation of node_modules/npm - 4503 -c (@timoxley) - [ 30 b6783]( https: / /github.com/npm /npm/commit /30b67836b51b68614c9e87dc476c0961d53ec6d4) doc: update misc/semver .md (@isaacs) ### v1.4.4 (2014/02/20 16:04 +00:00) - [ 05 d249 0 ]( https: / /github.com/npm /npm/commit /05d2490526fa40adc55727e92d4d30bd63aabaad) uid-number@0.0.4 (@isaacs) - [3850441](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /3850441fd8c2fd71ebfd8e9986bc5f2e482ab6db) Document the --tag option of npm-publish (@kriskowal) - [14e650b](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /14e650bce0bfebba10094c961ac104a61417a5de) alias 't' to 'test' (@isaacs) - [d50b826](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /d50b826b9e5884c0f4e1101b90c7206a138a43e7) uid-number@0.0.5 (@isaacs) - [cd7e4a2](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /cd7e4a23037f3ae1928bac02332784ffab557be9) v1.4.4 (@isaacs) ### v1.4.3 (2014/02/17 04:37 +00:00) - [3ce6905](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /3ce6905bf6b0963956d7dbb8a89fc29d379de91c) view: remove arbitrary cache limit (@isaacs) - [bb6fb4d](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /bb6fb4d158f175ddeb2956b361f854c273b6bed0) read-installed@1.0.0 (@isaacs) - [caa7065](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /caa7065b06ffb55ea3410e5a14ddc80c26844b13) new tests for read-installed (@isaacs) - [401a642](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /401a64286aa6665a94d1d2f13604f7014c5fce87) link: do not allow linking unnamed packages (@isaacs) - [09223de](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /09223de8778b3e8fb0ecfec82cf6058d2c659518) Forbid deleting important npm dirs (@isaacs) - [86028e9](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /86028e9fd8524d5e520ce01ba2ebab5a030103fc) dedupe: respect dependency versions (@rafeca) - [02d4322](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /02d4322cd4f67a078a29019d2c4ef591b281132c) Follow redirects on curl|sh installer script (@isaacs) - [8a26f6f](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /8a26f6ff7e9769985f74b60eed54e488a4d4a804) Test for repo command (@isaacs) - [acc4d02](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /acc4d023c57d07704b20a0955e4bf10ee91bdc83) prune: Added back --production support (@davglass) - [0a3151c](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /0a3151c9cbeb50c1c65895685c2eabdc7e2608dc) default to ^ instead of ~ (@mikolalysenko) - [9ae71de](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /9ae71de7802132c349c60f1b740a734761fec4a1) npm-registry-client@0.4.4 (@isaacs) - [46d8768](https:/ /github.com/npm /npm/commit /46d876821d1dd94c050d5ebc86444bed12c56739) "install ./pkg @1. 2.3 " should install local module (@rlidwka) - [f469847](https://github.com/npm/npm/commit/f46984787e8bb219cfd1d8394932dca2ed6b3b2c) test: express is not in mocks, use underscore instead (@isaacs) ...

Using with Grunt

If you want to generate a changelog within a grunt workflow, [a grunt plugin] (https://github.com/PunkChameleon/grunt-github-changes) that can be utilized. To install:

npm install grunt-github-changes --save-dev

For further details and specifics on how to use (and to contribute), see grunt-github-changes.

FAQ

How are squashed pull request matched?