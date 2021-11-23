Embed your GitHub contributions calendar anywhere.
loves GitHub and everybody loves stats. So, why not making the GitHub contributions calendar available for being embeded in your web pages? Now you can. 🎉
Check out the
dist directory to download the needed files and include them on your page.
If you're using this module in a CommonJS environment, you can install it using
npm or
yarn and
require it:
# Using npm
npm install --save github-calendar
# Using yarn
yarn add github-calendar
<!-- Include the library. -->
<script
src="https://unpkg.com/github-calendar@latest/dist/github-calendar.min.js">
</script>
<!-- Optionally, include the theme (if you don't want to struggle to write the CSS) -->
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/github-calendar@latest/dist/github-calendar-responsive.css"
/>
<!-- Prepare a container for your calendar. -->
<div class="calendar">
<!-- Loading stuff -->
Loading the data just for you.
</div>
<script>
GitHubCalendar(".calendar", "your-username");
// or enable responsive functionality:
GitHubCalendar(".calendar", "your-username", { responsive: true });
// Use a proxy
GitHubCalendar(".calendar", "your-username", {
proxy (username) {
return fetch(`https://your-proxy.com/github?user=${username}`)
}
}).then(r => r.text())
</script>
Here you can see this example in action.
There are few ways to get help:
GitHubCalendar(container, username, options)
Brings the contributions calendar from GitHub (provided username) into your page.
container: The calendar container (query selector or the element itself).
username: The GitHub username.
options: An object containing the following fields:
summary_text (String): The text that appears under the calendar (defaults to:
"Summary of pull requests, issues opened, and commits made by <username>").
proxy (Function): A function that receives as argument the username (string) and should return a promise resolving the HTML content of the contributions page.
The default is using @Bloggify's APIs.
global_stats (Boolean): If
false, the global stats (total, longest and current streaks) will not be calculated and displayed. By default this is enabled.
responsive (Boolean): If
true, the graph is changed to scale with the container. Custom CSS should be applied to the element to scale it appropriately. By default this is disabled.
tooltips (Boolean): If
true, tooltips will be shown when hovered over calendar days. By default this is disabled.
cache (Number) The cache time in seconds.
fetch() call.
