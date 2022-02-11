Usage

Use as a Snippet

Get started quickly with github:button configurator.

Use as a Component

Use as a Module

import { render } from 'github-buttons' render(options, function ( el ) { document .body.appendChild(el) }) render(anchor, function ( el ) { anchor.parentNode.replaceChild(el, anchor) })

Options

For snippet usage, an option is an attribute on <a> element.

element. For component usage, an option is a prop on component.

For module usage, an option is a property on options object.

href

Type: string

Default: '#'

Assign href attribute (GitHub link) for button.

title

Type: string

Default: undefined

Assign title attribute for button.

Type: string

Default: 'octicon-mark-github'

Set icon on button. A subset of Octicons is bundled.

Type: string

Default: undefined

Define a mapping of system color scheme to widget color scheme in css-like syntax.

This is an opt-in feature since version >=2.3.0 . It means if data-color-scheme is undefined , it would still behave like version <2.3.0 , where light color scheme is used under all conditions.

Once data-color-scheme is set to a string, it will inherit the default mapping: no-preference: light; light: light; dark: dark; .

no-preference: light; means when system has no preference on color scheme, light color scheme will be used.

means when system has no preference on color scheme, light color scheme will be used. light: light; means when system prefers light color scheme, light color scheme will be used.

means when system prefers light color scheme, light color scheme will be used. dark: dark; means when system prefers dark color scheme, dark color scheme will be used.

User declarations would override the default. For example:

To enable color scheme using default, set data-color-scheme="" .

. To use dark color scheme when system has no preference, set data-color-scheme="no-preference: dark;" .

. To force light color scheme everywhere, set data-color-scheme="dark: light;" .

. To force dark color scheme everywhere, set data-color-scheme="no-preference: dark; light: dark;" .

A single word can be used to force the color scheme everywhere since version >=2.11.0 . For example:

To force light color scheme everywhere, set data-color-scheme="light" .

. To force dark color scheme everywhere, set data-color-scheme="dark" .

Type: string

Default: undefined

Set button size. Possible values are undefined and 'large' .

Type: boolean

Default: false

Show a dynamic count based on button type (detected from href ):

https://github.com/:user (follow)

(follow) https://github.com/:user/:repo (star)

(star) https://github.com/:user/:repo/subscription (watch)

(watch) https://github.com/:user/:repo/fork (fork)

(fork) https://github.com/:user/:repo/issues (issues)

(issues) https://github.com/:user/:repo/issues/new (issues)

Tailing slash, query string, and hash in the href won't affect type detection:

https://github.com/:user/ (follow)

(follow) https://github.com/:user?tab=repositories (follow)

(follow) https://github.com/:user/:repo#readme (star)

(star) https://github.com/:user/:repo/#readme (star)

Type: string

Default: undefined

Set button text. When button is generated from <a> element and data-text is undefined , the button text will be anchor's textContent .

Type: string

Default: undefined

Set aira-label for button.

