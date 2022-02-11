Get started quickly with github:button configurator.
import { render } from 'github-buttons'
// export function render(options: object, callback: (el: HTMLElement) => void): void;
render(options, function (el) {
document.body.appendChild(el)
})
// export function render(anchor: HTMLAnchorElement, callback: (el: HTMLElement) => void): void;
render(anchor, function (el) {
anchor.parentNode.replaceChild(el, anchor)
})
<a> element.
options object.
href
string
'#'
Assign
href attribute (GitHub link) for button.
title
string
undefined
Assign
title attribute for button.
data-icon
string
'octicon-mark-github'
Set icon on button. A subset of Octicons is bundled.
data-color-scheme
string
undefined
Define a mapping of system color scheme to widget color scheme in css-like syntax.
This is an opt-in feature since version
>=2.3.0. It means if
data-color-scheme is
undefined, it would still behave like version
<2.3.0, where light color scheme is used under all conditions.
Once
data-color-scheme is set to a string, it will inherit the default mapping:
no-preference: light; light: light; dark: dark;.
no-preference: light; means when system has no preference on color scheme, light color scheme will be used.
light: light; means when system prefers light color scheme, light color scheme will be used.
dark: dark; means when system prefers dark color scheme, dark color scheme will be used.
User declarations would override the default. For example:
data-color-scheme="".
data-color-scheme="no-preference: dark;".
data-color-scheme="dark: light;".
data-color-scheme="no-preference: dark; light: dark;".
A single word can be used to force the color scheme everywhere since version
>=2.11.0. For example:
data-color-scheme="light".
data-color-scheme="dark".
data-size
string
undefined
Set button size. Possible values are
undefined and
'large'.
data-show-count
boolean
false
Show a dynamic count based on button type (detected from
href):
https://github.com/:user (follow)
https://github.com/:user/:repo (star)
https://github.com/:user/:repo/subscription (watch)
https://github.com/:user/:repo/fork (fork)
https://github.com/:user/:repo/issues (issues)
https://github.com/:user/:repo/issues/new (issues)
Tailing slash, query string, and hash in the
href won't affect type detection:
https://github.com/:user/ (follow)
https://github.com/:user?tab=repositories (follow)
https://github.com/:user/:repo#readme (star)
https://github.com/:user/:repo/#readme (star)
data-text
string
undefined
Set button text. When button is generated from
<a> element and
data-text is
undefined, the button text will be anchor's
textContent.
aria-label
string
undefined
Set
aira-label for button.
See LICENSE.