Low-level methods for working with the GitHub API in node.js/JavaScript.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save github-base
As of v1.0, the API is 100% promise based, callbacks are no longer supported. Please see the API documentation and release history for more details.
Every other GitHub API library we found either had a huge dependency tree, tries to be everything to everyone, was too bloated with boilerplace code, was too opinionated, or was not maintained.
We created github-base to provide low-level support for a handful of HTTP verbs for creating higher-level libraries:
GET,
PUT,
POST,
DELETE,
PATCH
.request('GET', path, options, cb)
.request('DELETE', path, options, cb)
.request('PATCH', path, options, cb)
.request('POST', path, options, cb)
.request('PUT', path, options, cb)
GET requests until all pages have been retrieved.
Jump to the API section for more details.
Add github-base to your node.js/JavaScript project with the following line of code:
const GitHub = require('github-base');
Example usage
Recursively
GET all pages of gists for a user:
const github = new GitHub({ /* options */ });
const owner = 'jonschlinkert';
github.paged(`/users/${owner}/gists`)
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(console.error);
(All request methods take a callback, or return a promise if a callback isn't passed as the last argument).
Create an instance of
GitHub with the given options.
Params
options {Object}
Example
const GitHub = require('github-base');
const github = new GitHub([options]);
Uses needle to make a request to the GitHub API. Supports the following verbs:
GET,
PUT,
POST,
PATCH, and
DELETE. Takes a callback or returns a promise.
Params
method {String}: The http VERB to use
path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
options {Options}: Request options.
Example
// list all orgs for the authenticated user
const auth = require('./local-private-auth-info');
const github = new GitHub(auth);
github.request('GET', '/user/orgs')
.then(res => console.log(res.body));
Make a
GET request to the GitHub API.
Params
path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
options {Options}: Request options.
Example
// get a list of orgs for the authenticated user
github.get('/user/orgs')
.then(res => console.log(res.body));
// get gists for the authenticated user
github.get('/gists')
.then(res => console.log(res.body));
Make a
DELETE request to the GitHub API.
Params
path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
options {Options}: Request options.
Example
// un-follow someone
github.delete('/user/following/:some_username', { some_username: 'whatever' })
.then(res => {
console.log('RESPONSE:', res);
});
Make a
PATCH request to the GitHub API.
Params
path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
options {Options}: Request options.
Example
// update a gist
const fs = require('fs');
const options = { files: { 'readme.md': { content: fs.readFileSync('README.md', 'utf8') } } };
github.patch('/gists/bd139161a425896f35f8', options)
.then(res => {
console.log('RESPONSE:', res);
});
Make a
POST request to the GitHub API.
Params
path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
options {Options}: Request options.
Example
// create a new repository
github.post('/user/repos', { name: 'new-repo-name' })
.then(res => {
console.log('RESPONSE:', res);
});
Make a
PUT request to the GitHub API.
Params
path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
options {Options}: Request options.
Example
// follow someone
github.put('/user/following/jonschlinkert')
.then(res => {
console.log('RESPONSE:', res);
});
Recursively make GET requests until all pages of records are returned.
Params
path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
options {Options}: Request options.
Example
// get all repos for the authenticated user
github.paged('/user/repos?type=all&per_page=1000&sort=updated')
.then(res => console.log(res.pages))
.catch(console.error)
Register plugins with use.
const github = new GitHub();
github.use(function() {
// do stuff with the github-base instance
});
There are a few ways to authenticate, all of them require info to be passed on the options.
const github = new GitHub({
username: YOUR_USERNAME,
password: YOUR_PASSWORD,
});
// or
const github = new GitHub({
token: YOUR_TOKEN
});
// or
const github = new GitHub({
bearer: YOUR_JSON_WEB_TOKEN
});
Deprecated: Since es2015 templates make this feature less useful, we plan to remove it in a future release.
Paths are similar to router paths, where placeholders in the given string are replaced with values from the options. For instance, the path in the following example:
const github = new GitHub();
const options = { user: 'jonschlinkert', repo: 'github-base', subscribed: true };
github.put('/repos/:user/:repo/subscription', options);
Expands to:
'/repos/jonschlinkert/github-base/subscription'
Placeholder names are also arbitrary, you can make them whatever you want as long as all placeholder names can be resolved using values defined on the options.
Options may be passed to the constructor when instantiating, and/or set on the instance directly, and/or passed to any of the methods.
Examples
// pass to constructor
const github = new GitHub({ user: 'doowb' });
// and/or directly set on instance options
github.options.user = 'doowb';
// and/or pass to a method
github.get('/users/:user/gists', { user: 'doowb' })
Type:
object
Default:
{ per_page: 100 } for get and paged requests,
undefined for all other requests.
Pass an object to stringify and append to the URL using the
.stringify method from qs.
Examples
github.paged('/users/:user/gists', { user: 'doowb', query: { per_page: 30 } })
.then(res => {
console.log(res.pages);
});
You can also manually append the query string:
github.paged('/users/:user/gists?per_page=30', { user: 'doowb' })
.then(res => {
console.log(res.pages);
});
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
