Low-level methods for working with the GitHub API in node.js/JavaScript.

Table of Contents

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save github-base

Heads up!

As of v1.0, the API is 100% promise based, callbacks are no longer supported. Please see the API documentation and release history for more details.

Why github-base, instead of...?

Every other GitHub API library we found either had a huge dependency tree, tries to be everything to everyone, was too bloated with boilerplace code, was too opinionated, or was not maintained.

We created github-base to provide low-level support for a handful of HTTP verbs for creating higher-level libraries:

.request: the base handler all of the GitHub HTTP verbs: GET , PUT , POST , DELETE , PATCH

, , , , .get: proxy for .request('GET', path, options, cb)

.delete: proxy for .request('DELETE', path, options, cb)

.patch: proxy for .request('PATCH', path, options, cb)

.post: proxy for .request('POST', path, options, cb)

.put: proxy for .request('PUT', path, options, cb)

.paged: recursively makes GET requests until all pages have been retrieved.

Jump to the API section for more details.

Usage

Add github-base to your node.js/JavaScript project with the following line of code:

const GitHub = require ( 'github-base' );

Example usage

Recursively GET all pages of gists for a user:

const github = new GitHub({ }); const owner = 'jonschlinkert' ; github.paged( `/users/ ${owner} /gists` ) .then( res => console .log(res)) .catch( console .error);

API

(All request methods take a callback, or return a promise if a callback isn't passed as the last argument).

Create an instance of GitHub with the given options.

Params

options {Object}

Example

const GitHub = require ( 'github-base' ); const github = new GitHub([options]);

Uses needle to make a request to the GitHub API. Supports the following verbs: GET , PUT , POST , PATCH , and DELETE . Takes a callback or returns a promise.

Params

method {String} : The http VERB to use

: The http VERB to use path {String} : The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.

: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL. options {Options}: Request options.

Example

const auth = require ( './local-private-auth-info' ); const github = new GitHub(auth); github.request( 'GET' , '/user/orgs' ) .then( res => console .log(res.body));

Make a GET request to the GitHub API.

Params

path {String} : The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.

: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL. options {Options}: Request options.

Example

github.get( '/user/orgs' ) .then( res => console .log(res.body)); github.get( '/gists' ) .then( res => console .log(res.body));

Make a DELETE request to the GitHub API.

Params

path {String} : The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.

: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL. options {Options}: Request options.

Example

github.delete( '/user/following/:some_username' , { some_username : 'whatever' }) .then( res => { console .log( 'RESPONSE:' , res); });

Make a PATCH request to the GitHub API.

Params

path {String} : The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.

: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL. options {Options}: Request options.

Example

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const options = { files : { 'readme.md' : { content : fs.readFileSync( 'README.md' , 'utf8' ) } } }; github.patch( '/gists/bd139161a425896f35f8' , options) .then( res => { console .log( 'RESPONSE:' , res); });

Make a POST request to the GitHub API.

Params

path {String} : The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.

: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL. options {Options}: Request options.

Example

github.post( '/user/repos' , { name : 'new-repo-name' }) .then( res => { console .log( 'RESPONSE:' , res); });

Make a PUT request to the GitHub API.

Params

path {String} : The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.

: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL. options {Options}: Request options.

Example

github.put( '/user/following/jonschlinkert' ) .then( res => { console .log( 'RESPONSE:' , res); });

Recursively make GET requests until all pages of records are returned.

Params

path {String} : The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.

: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL. options {Options}: Request options.

Example

github.paged( '/user/repos?type=all&per_page=1000&sort=updated' ) .then( res => console .log(res.pages)) .catch( console .error)

Register plugins with use.

const github = new GitHub(); github.use( function ( ) { });

Authentication

There are a few ways to authenticate, all of them require info to be passed on the options.

const github = new GitHub({ username : YOUR_USERNAME, password : YOUR_PASSWORD, }); const github = new GitHub({ token : YOUR_TOKEN }); const github = new GitHub({ bearer : YOUR_JSON_WEB_TOKEN });

Paths and placeholders

Deprecated: Since es2015 templates make this feature less useful, we plan to remove it in a future release.

Paths are similar to router paths, where placeholders in the given string are replaced with values from the options. For instance, the path in the following example:

const github = new GitHub(); const options = { user : 'jonschlinkert' , repo : 'github-base' , subscribed : true }; github.put( '/repos/:user/:repo/subscription' , options);

Expands to:

'/repos/jonschlinkert/github-base/subscription'

Placeholder names are also arbitrary, you can make them whatever you want as long as all placeholder names can be resolved using values defined on the options.

Options

Options may be passed to the constructor when instantiating, and/or set on the instance directly, and/or passed to any of the methods.

Examples

const github = new GitHub({ user : 'doowb' }); github.options.user = 'doowb' ; github.get( '/users/:user/gists' , { user : 'doowb' })

Type: object

Default: { per_page: 100 } for get and paged requests, undefined for all other requests.

Pass an object to stringify and append to the URL using the .stringify method from qs.

Examples

github.paged( '/users/:user/gists' , { user : 'doowb' , query : { per_page : 30 } }) .then( res => { console .log(res.pages); });

You can also manually append the query string:

github.paged( '/users/:user/gists?per_page=30' , { user : 'doowb' }) .then( res => { console .log(res.pages); });

About

