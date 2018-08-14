openbase logo
github-base

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0

Simple, opinionated node.js interface for creating basic apps with the GitHub API.

Overview

Readme

github-base NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status Windows Build Status

Low-level methods for working with the GitHub API in node.js/JavaScript.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Table of Contents

Details

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save github-base

Heads up!

As of v1.0, the API is 100% promise based, callbacks are no longer supported. Please see the API documentation and release history for more details.

Why github-base, instead of...?

Every other GitHub API library we found either had a huge dependency tree, tries to be everything to everyone, was too bloated with boilerplace code, was too opinionated, or was not maintained.

We created github-base to provide low-level support for a handful of HTTP verbs for creating higher-level libraries:

  • .request: the base handler all of the GitHub HTTP verbs: GET, PUT, POST, DELETE, PATCH
  • .get: proxy for .request('GET', path, options, cb)
  • .delete: proxy for .request('DELETE', path, options, cb)
  • .patch: proxy for .request('PATCH', path, options, cb)
  • .post: proxy for .request('POST', path, options, cb)
  • .put: proxy for .request('PUT', path, options, cb)
  • .paged: recursively makes GET requests until all pages have been retrieved.

Jump to the API section for more details.

Usage

Add github-base to your node.js/JavaScript project with the following line of code:

const GitHub = require('github-base');

Example usage

Recursively GET all pages of gists for a user:

const github = new GitHub({ /* options */ });
const owner = 'jonschlinkert';

github.paged(`/users/${owner}/gists`)
  .then(res => console.log(res))
  .catch(console.error);

API

(All request methods take a callback, or return a promise if a callback isn't passed as the last argument).

GitHub

Create an instance of GitHub with the given options.

Params

  • options {Object}

Example

const GitHub = require('github-base');
const github = new GitHub([options]);

.request

Uses needle to make a request to the GitHub API. Supports the following verbs: GET, PUT, POST, PATCH, and DELETE. Takes a callback or returns a promise.

Params

  • method {String}: The http VERB to use
  • path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
  • options {Options}: Request options.

Example

// list all orgs for the authenticated user
const auth = require('./local-private-auth-info');
const github = new GitHub(auth);
github.request('GET', '/user/orgs')
  .then(res => console.log(res.body));

.get

Make a GET request to the GitHub API.

Params

  • path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
  • options {Options}: Request options.

Example

// get a list of orgs for the authenticated user
github.get('/user/orgs')
  .then(res => console.log(res.body));

// get gists for the authenticated user
github.get('/gists')
  .then(res => console.log(res.body));

.delete

Make a DELETE request to the GitHub API.

Params

  • path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
  • options {Options}: Request options.

Example

// un-follow someone
github.delete('/user/following/:some_username', { some_username: 'whatever' })
  .then(res => {
    console.log('RESPONSE:', res);
  });

.patch

Make a PATCH request to the GitHub API.

Params

  • path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
  • options {Options}: Request options.

Example

// update a gist
const fs = require('fs');
const options = { files: { 'readme.md': { content: fs.readFileSync('README.md', 'utf8') } } };
github.patch('/gists/bd139161a425896f35f8', options)
  .then(res => {
    console.log('RESPONSE:', res);
  });

.post

Make a POST request to the GitHub API.

Params

  • path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
  • options {Options}: Request options.

Example

// create a new repository
github.post('/user/repos', { name: 'new-repo-name' })
  .then(res => {
    console.log('RESPONSE:', res);
  });

.put

Make a PUT request to the GitHub API.

Params

  • path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
  • options {Options}: Request options.

Example

// follow someone
github.put('/user/following/jonschlinkert')
  .then(res => {
    console.log('RESPONSE:', res);
  });

.paged

Recursively make GET requests until all pages of records are returned.

Params

  • path {String}: The path to append to the base GitHub API URL.
  • options {Options}: Request options.

Example

// get all repos for the authenticated user
github.paged('/user/repos?type=all&per_page=1000&sort=updated')
  .then(res => console.log(res.pages))
  .catch(console.error)

.use

Register plugins with use.

const github = new GitHub();

github.use(function() {
  // do stuff with the github-base instance
});

Authentication

There are a few ways to authenticate, all of them require info to be passed on the options.

const github = new GitHub({
  username: YOUR_USERNAME,
  password: YOUR_PASSWORD,
});

// or 
const github = new GitHub({
  token: YOUR_TOKEN
});

// or 
const github = new GitHub({
  bearer: YOUR_JSON_WEB_TOKEN
});

Paths and placeholders

Deprecated: Since es2015 templates make this feature less useful, we plan to remove it in a future release.

Paths are similar to router paths, where placeholders in the given string are replaced with values from the options. For instance, the path in the following example:

const github = new GitHub();
const options = { user: 'jonschlinkert', repo: 'github-base', subscribed: true };

github.put('/repos/:user/:repo/subscription', options);

Expands to:

'/repos/jonschlinkert/github-base/subscription'

Placeholder names are also arbitrary, you can make them whatever you want as long as all placeholder names can be resolved using values defined on the options.

Options

Options may be passed to the constructor when instantiating, and/or set on the instance directly, and/or passed to any of the methods.

Examples

// pass to constructor
const github = new GitHub({ user: 'doowb' });

// and/or directly set on instance options
github.options.user = 'doowb';

// and/or pass to a method
github.get('/users/:user/gists', { user: 'doowb' })

options.query

Type: object

Default: { per_page: 100 } for get and paged requests, undefined for all other requests.

Pass an object to stringify and append to the URL using the .stringify method from qs.

Examples

github.paged('/users/:user/gists', { user: 'doowb', query: { per_page: 30 } })
  .then(res => {
    console.log(res.pages);
  });

You can also manually append the query string:

github.paged('/users/:user/gists?per_page=30', { user: 'doowb' })
  .then(res => {
    console.log(res.pages);
  });

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
40jonschlinkert
10doowb
7olstenlarck

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on August 14, 2018.

