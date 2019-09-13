DEPRECATED

Replaced by @octokit/auth-app

GitHub Apps

NodeJS module for building GitHub Apps.

Installation

npm install --save github-app

Usage

const createApp = require ( 'github-app' ); const app = createApp({ id : 987 , cert : require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync( 'private-key.pem' ) });

asInstallation

Authenticate as an installation, returning a github API client, which can be used to call any of the APIs supported by GitHub Apps:

var installationId = 99999 ; app.asInstallation(installationId).then( github => { github.issues.createComment({ owner : 'foo' , repo : 'bar' , number : 999 , body : 'hello world!' }); });

asApp

Authenticate as an app, also returning an instance of the GitHub API client.