Github.js provides a minimal higher-level wrapper around Github's API.
/*
Data can be retrieved from the API either using callbacks (as in versions < 1.0)
or using a new promise-based API. The promise-based API returns the raw Axios
request promise.
*/
import GitHub from 'github-api';
// unauthenticated client
const gh = new GitHub();
let gist = gh.getGist(); // not a gist yet
gist.create({
public: true,
description: 'My first gist',
files: {
"file1.txt": {
content: "Aren't gists great!"
}
}
}).then(function({data}) {
// Promises!
let createdGist = data;
return gist.read();
}).then(function({data}) {
let retrievedGist = data;
// do interesting things
});
var GitHub = require('github-api');
// basic auth
var gh = new GitHub({
username: 'FOO',
password: 'NotFoo'
/* also acceptable:
token: 'MY_OAUTH_TOKEN'
*/
});
var me = gh.getUser(); // no user specified defaults to the user for whom credentials were provided
me.listNotifications(function(err, notifications) {
// do some stuff
});
var clayreimann = gh.getUser('clayreimann');
clayreimann.listStarredRepos(function(err, repos) {
// look at all the starred repos!
});
API documentation is hosted on github pages, and is generated from JSDoc; any contributions should include updated JSDoc.
Github.js is available from
npm or unpkg.
npm install github-api
<!-- just github-api source (5.3kb) -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/github-api/dist/GitHub.min.js"></script>
<!-- standalone (20.3kb) -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/github-api/dist/GitHub.bundle.min.js"></script>
Github.js is tested on node's LTS and current versions.
We welcome contributions of all types! This section will guide you through setting up your development environment.
git clone https://github.com/{YOUR_USERNAME}/github).
npm install.
A personal access token for our test user, @github-tools-test, will be generated for you.
GHTOOLS_USER to
github-tools-test.
export GHTOOLS_USER=github-tools-test
GHTOOLS_PASSWORD to the personal access token that was generated for you.
export GHTOOLS_PASSWORD={YOUR_PAT}
NOTE Windows users can use this guide to learn about setting environment variables on Windows.
The main way we write code for
github-api is using test-driven development. We use Mocha to run our tests. Given that the bulk of this library is just interacting with GitHub's API, nearly all of our tests are integration tests.
To run the test suite, run
npm run test.