Maintainers wanted

Apply within

Github.js provides a minimal higher-level wrapper around Github's API.

Usage

import GitHub from 'github-api' ; const gh = new GitHub(); let gist = gh.getGist(); gist.create({ public : true , description : 'My first gist' , files : { "file1.txt" : { content : "Aren't gists great!" } } }).then( function ( {data} ) { let createdGist = data; return gist.read(); }).then( function ( {data} ) { let retrievedGist = data; });

var GitHub = require ( 'github-api' ); var gh = new GitHub({ username : 'FOO' , password : 'NotFoo' }); var me = gh.getUser(); me.listNotifications( function ( err, notifications ) { }); var clayreimann = gh.getUser( 'clayreimann' ); clayreimann.listStarredRepos( function ( err, repos ) { });

API Documentation

API documentation is hosted on github pages, and is generated from JSDoc; any contributions should include updated JSDoc.

Installation

Github.js is available from npm or unpkg.

npm install github-api

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/github-api/dist/GitHub.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/github-api/dist/GitHub.bundle.min.js" > </ script >

Compatibility

Github.js is tested on node's LTS and current versions.

Contributing

We welcome contributions of all types! This section will guide you through setting up your development environment.

Setup

Install Node version 8,10 or 11. It can often help to use a Node version switcher such as NVM. Fork this repo to your GitHub account. Clone the fork to your development machine ( git clone https://github.com/{YOUR_USERNAME}/github ). From the root of the cloned repo, run npm install . Email jaredrewerts@gmail.com with the subject GitHub API - Personal Access Token Request

A personal access token for our test user, @github-tools-test, will be generated for you.

Set the environment variable GHTOOLS_USER to github-tools-test .

export GHTOOLS_USER=github-tools-test

Set the environment variable GHTOOLS_PASSWORD to the personal access token that was generated for you.

export GHTOOLS_PASSWORD={YOUR_PAT}

NOTE Windows users can use this guide to learn about setting environment variables on Windows.

Tests

The main way we write code for github-api is using test-driven development. We use Mocha to run our tests. Given that the bulk of this library is just interacting with GitHub's API, nearly all of our tests are integration tests.