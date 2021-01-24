Gitfolio will help you get started with a portfolio website where you could showcase your work + a blog that will help you spread your ideas into real world.
Check out this live demo to see gitfolio in action.
Install gitfolio
npm i gitfolio -g
Using the UI
$ gitfolio ui
Tip: You can use ui to create new blogs and for updating your folio too.
or
gitfolio build <username>
<username> is your username on github. This will build your website using your GitHub username and put it in the
/dist folder.
To run your website use
run command, Default port is 3000
gitfolio run -p [port]
🎉 Congrats, you just made yourself a personal website!
To include forks on your personal website just provide
-f or
--fork argument while building
$ gitfolio build <username> -f
To sort repos provide
--sort [sortBy] argument while building. Where
[sortBy] can be
star,
created,
updated,
pushed,
full_name. Default:
created
$ gitfolio build <username> --sort star
To order the sorted repos provide
--order [orderBy] argument while building. Where
[orderBy] can be
asc or
desc. Default:
asc
$ gitfolio build <username> --sort star --order desc
Themes are specified using the
--theme [theme-name] flag when running the
build command. The available themes are
light
dark
TODO: Add more themes
For example, the following command will build the website with the dark theme
$ gitfolio build <username> --theme dark
To customize the background image just provide
--background [url] argument while building
$ gitfolio build <username> --background https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1557277770-baf0ca74f908?w=1634
You could also add in your custom CSS inside
index.css to give it a more personal feel.
Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium & Dribbble links to your profile while building
gitfolio build <username> --twitter <twitter_username> --linkedin <linkedin_username> --medium <medium_username> --dribbble <dribbble_username>
Head over to GitHub and create a new repository named
username.github.io, where username is your username. Push the files inside
/dist folder to repo you just created.
Go To
username.github.io your site should be up!!
To update your info, simply run
$ gitfolio update
or use the
Update options in gitfolio's UI
This will update your info and your repository info.
To Update background or theme you need to run
build command again.
To add your first blog use the UI.
$ gitfolio ui
This will open up a UI page and you can click on
New Blog to create a new blog. Once you are done writing your blog you can hit the
Create Blog.
This will create a blog inside
./dist/blog folder.
Look for success or error in your terminal.
This also adds content to
blog.json file. This file helps in showcasing your blogs on your personal website as cards. You could customize the JSON object that corresponds your current blog.
Blog Demo? here
Blog's default JSON Format
{
"url_title": "my-first-blog", // the title you provide while creating a new blog, this appears in url
"title": "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet", // main title of blog
"sub_title": "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.", // sub-title of blog
"top_image": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1553748024-d1b27fb3f960?w=1450", // main image of blog
"visible": true // don't worry about this
}