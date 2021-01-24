Gitfolio

personal website + blog for every github user

Gitfolio will help you get started with a portfolio website where you could showcase your work + a blog that will help you spread your ideas into real world.

Check out this live demo to see gitfolio in action.

Getting Started

Let's Install

Install gitfolio

npm i gitfolio -g

Let's Build

Using the UI

$ gitfolio ui

Tip: You can use ui to create new blogs and for updating your folio too.

or

gitfolio build <username>

<username> is your username on github. This will build your website using your GitHub username and put it in the /dist folder.

To run your website use run command, Default port is 3000

gitfolio run -p [port]

🎉 Congrats, you just made yourself a personal website!

Let's Customize

Forks

To include forks on your personal website just provide -f or --fork argument while building

$ gitfolio build <username> -f

Sorting Repos

To sort repos provide --sort [sortBy] argument while building. Where [sortBy] can be star , created , updated , pushed , full_name . Default: created

$ gitfolio build <username> --sort star

Ordering Repos

To order the sorted repos provide --order [orderBy] argument while building. Where [orderBy] can be asc or desc . Default: asc

$ gitfolio build <username> --sort star --order desc

Customize Themes

Themes are specified using the --theme [theme-name] flag when running the build command. The available themes are

light

dark

TODO: Add more themes

For example, the following command will build the website with the dark theme

$ gitfolio build <username> --theme dark

Customize background image

To customize the background image just provide --background [url] argument while building

$ gitfolio build <username> --background https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1557277770-baf0ca74f908?w=1634

You could also add in your custom CSS inside index.css to give it a more personal feel.

Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium & Dribbble links to your profile while building

gitfolio build <username> --twitter <twitter_username> --linkedin <linkedin_username> --medium <medium_username> --dribbble <dribbble_username>

Let's Publish

Head over to GitHub and create a new repository named username.github.io , where username is your username. Push the files inside /dist folder to repo you just created.

Go To username.github.io your site should be up!!

Updating

To update your info, simply run

$ gitfolio update

or use the Update options in gitfolio's UI

This will update your info and your repository info.

To Update background or theme you need to run build command again.

Add a Blog

To add your first blog use the UI.

$ gitfolio ui

This will open up a UI page and you can click on New Blog to create a new blog. Once you are done writing your blog you can hit the Create Blog .

This will create a blog inside ./dist/blog folder.

Look for success or error in your terminal.

This also adds content to blog.json file. This file helps in showcasing your blogs on your personal website as cards. You could customize the JSON object that corresponds your current blog.

Blog Demo? here

Blog's default JSON Format

{ "url_title" : "my-first-blog" , "title" : "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" , "sub_title" : "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit." , "top_image" : "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1553748024-d1b27fb3f960?w=1450" , "visible" : true }

License