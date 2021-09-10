openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gd

gitclone-defaults

by Charlike Mike Reagent
2.3.8 (see all)

Delivering delightful digital solutions. Open Source packages with combined ~100M/month downloads, semantically versioned following @conventional-commits. Fully powered by Jest, @Babel TypeScript, @Airbnb @ESLint + @Prettier, @YarnPKG + @Lerna independent versioning, GH @Actions & automated dep updates with @RenovateBot.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62

GitHub Stars

467

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Open Source Monorepo

Delivering delightful digital solutions. Open Source Monorepo (of monorepos), semantically versioned following Conventional Commits. Fully powered by Lerna, Jest and Babel.

Workspaces

@packages

Non-scoped general purpose packages

pkgbadges
all-module-pathsnpm cov
arr-includesnpm cov
babel-preset-optimisenpm cov
gitclone-clinpm cov
gitclone-defaultsnpm cov
glob-cachenpm cov
ip-filternpm cov
jest-runner-docsnpm cov
jest-runner-nodenpm cov
jest-runner-rollupnpm cov
koa-better-bodynpm cov
parse-commit-messagenpm cov
parse-functionnpm cov
prettier-plugin-pkgjsonnpm cov
stringify-github-short-urlnpm cov
to-file-pathnpm cov

@tunnckocore

Scoped general purpose packages

pkgbadges
@tunnckocore/create-jest-runnernpm cov
@tunnckocore/execanpm cov
@tunnckocore/jest-runner-babelnpm cov
@tunnckocore/jest-runner-eslintnpm cov
@tunnckocore/package-jsonnpm cov
@tunnckocore/pretty-confignpm cov
@tunnckocore/utilsnpm cov

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial