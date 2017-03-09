This repository contains all stylesheets and brandings for GitBook websites. Documentation is available at styleguide.gitbook.com.
How to test and build the documentation:
# Install node dependencies
$ npm i
# Build and serve the documentation
$ npm run docs:serve
src
The
src directory contains source for React components.
less
The
less directory contains the source for the stylesheets, built using less.
pages
The
pages directory contains the source for the documentation, this one is build using next to provide live reloading when developing components.