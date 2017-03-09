openbase logo
Readme

GitBook Styleguide

This repository contains all stylesheets and brandings for GitBook websites. Documentation is available at styleguide.gitbook.com.

How to test and build the documentation:

# Install node dependencies
$ npm i

# Build and serve the documentation
$ npm run docs:serve

Structure

src

The src directory contains source for React components.

less

The less directory contains the source for the stylesheets, built using less.

pages

The pages directory contains the source for the documentation, this one is build using next to provide live reloading when developing components.

