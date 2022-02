YouTube videos in your book

How to use it?

Add the below to your book.json file, then run gitbook install :

{ "plugins" : [ "youtube" ] }

You can now add YouTube videos to your book using this tag:

Take a look at this video: {% youtube src="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bZkp7q19f0" %}{% endyoutube %}

The video will be replaced by the embed iframe in the website, and by a link in the ebook version.