PlantUml Plugin for Honkit and GitBook .

This is a sample plugin for GitBook Honkit and is specially adapted for GitBook Honkit from PlantUML. Gitbook Honkit PlantUml plugin is used to select from markdown uml and converting it into a picture format svg.

Installation

Install honkit instead of gitbook-cli(deprecated).

Install JRE or JDK please. Ensure your system have java.

It will download plantuml jar file automatically, so in some country and region you must install it behind a proxy, or it will download fail.

Gitbook PlantUml plugin can be installed from NPM using:

npm install gitbook-plugin-uml

book.json add the plugin

{ "plugins" : [ "uml" ] }

FAQ

Important:

** Please ensure your system have java!!! Or this plugin may not work, and get Error: spawn java ENOENT

Features

Support HTML, PDF, EPUB output(make sure your gitbook support SVG)

Support ``` flow code block quote

flow code block quote Multi code style support

Beautiful UML

How to use it

To include a PlantUML diagram, just wrap your definition in a "uml" code block. For example:

Text format uml:

```uml @startuml Class Stage Class Timeout { +constructor: function (cfg) +timeout: function (ctx) +overdue: function (ctx) +stage: Stage } Stage <| @enduml ```

And what's more, puml and plantuml code block also OK.

```puml @startuml Class Stage Class Timeout { +constructor: function (cfg) +timeout: function (ctx) +overdue: function (ctx) +stage: Stage } Stage <| @enduml ```

Also you can put in your book block as

{% uml %} @startuml Class Stage Class Timeout { +constructor:function(cfg) +timeout:function(ctx) +overdue:function(ctx) +stage: Stage } Stage <|-- Timeout @enduml {% enduml %}

The block syntax also allows for a src attribute to import an external PlantUml file.

{% uml src="test.plantuml" %}{% enduml %}

Of course, you can also pass the parameters like this.

`` `puml { src="test.plantuml" } ` ``

Configuration

book.json add the uml options

Configure plugin in book.json .

"pluginsConfig" : { "uml" : { "format" : "png" , "nailgun" : false } }

Build and serve

This plugin only works in your local machine. You need to play with local gitbook (command-line tool) to pre-compile all uml images.

$ gitbook serve yourbook

or

$ gitbook build yourbook

Additional requirements:

Create a directory /assets/images/uml in the root of your project.

For Mac OS X users. Install graphviz package.

brew install graphviz

For Linux users, Install graphviz package.

sudo apt install graphviz

sudo yum install graphviz

Debian/Ubuntu users may need install default-jre prevent Error: spawn java ENOENT.

sudo apt-get install default-jre

This plugin original from lyhcode/gitbook-plugin-plantuml