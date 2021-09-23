PlantUml Plugin for Honkit
and GitBook.
This is a sample plugin for
GitBook Honkit and is specially adapted for GitBook Honkit from PlantUML. Gitbook Honkit PlantUml plugin is used to select from markdown uml and converting it into a picture format svg.
Install honkit instead of gitbook-cli(deprecated).
Install JRE or JDK please. Ensure your system have java.
It will download plantuml jar file automatically, so in some country and region you must install it behind a proxy, or it will download fail.
Gitbook PlantUml plugin can be installed from NPM using:
npm install gitbook-plugin-uml
book.json add the plugin
{
"plugins": ["uml"]
}
Important:
** Please ensure your system have java!!! Or this plugin may not work, and get
Error: spawn java ENOENT
** It will download plantuml jar file automatically, so in some country and region you must install it behind a proxy, or it will download fail.
```flow code block quote
To include a PlantUML diagram, just wrap your definition in a "uml" code block. For example:
Text format uml:
```uml
@startuml
Class Stage
Class Timeout {
+constructor:function(cfg)
+timeout:function(ctx)
+overdue:function(ctx)
+stage: Stage
}
Stage <|-- Timeout
@enduml
```
And what's more,
puml and
plantuml code block also OK.
```puml
@startuml
Class Stage
Class Timeout {
+constructor:function(cfg)
+timeout:function(ctx)
+overdue:function(ctx)
+stage: Stage
}
Stage <|-- Timeout
@enduml
```
Also you can put in your book block as
{% uml %}
@startuml
Class Stage
Class Timeout {
+constructor:function(cfg)
+timeout:function(ctx)
+overdue:function(ctx)
+stage: Stage
}
Stage <|-- Timeout
@enduml
{% enduml %}
The block syntax also allows for a
src attribute to import an external PlantUml file.
{% uml src="test.plantuml" %}{% enduml %}
Of course, you can also pass the parameters like this.
```puml { src="test.plantuml" }
```
book.json add the uml options
Configure plugin in
book.json.
"pluginsConfig": {
"uml": {
"format": "png",
"nailgun": false
}
}
This plugin only works in your local machine. You need to play with local
gitbook (command-line tool) to pre-compile all uml images.
$ gitbook serve yourbook
or
$ gitbook build yourbook
For Mac OS X users. Install graphviz package.
brew install graphviz
For Linux users, Install graphviz package.
sudo apt install graphviz
sudo yum install graphviz
Debian/Ubuntu users may need install
default-jre prevent Error: spawn java ENOENT.
sudo apt-get install default-jre
This plugin original from lyhcode/gitbook-plugin-plantuml