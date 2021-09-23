openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gpu

gitbook-plugin-uml

by Huang Rui
1.2.12 (see all)

PlantUml plugin of gitbook which can draw UML graph in both markdown HTML and PDF

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

427

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gitbook-plugin-uml

Build Status Coverage Status NPM Version Dependencies Status DevDependencies Status NPM Downloads

PlantUml Plugin for Honkit and GitBook.

This is a sample plugin for GitBook Honkit and is specially adapted for GitBook Honkit from PlantUML. Gitbook Honkit PlantUml plugin is used to select from markdown uml and converting it into a picture format svg.

Installation

Install honkit instead of gitbook-cli(deprecated).

Install JRE or JDK please. Ensure your system have java.

It will download plantuml jar file automatically, so in some country and region you must install it behind a proxy, or it will download fail.

Gitbook PlantUml plugin can be installed from NPM using:

npm install gitbook-plugin-uml

book.json add the plugin

{
  "plugins": ["uml"]
}

FAQ

Important:

** Please ensure your system have java!!! Or this plugin may not work, and get Error: spawn java ENOENT

** It will download plantuml jar file automatically, so in some country and region you must install it behind a proxy, or it will download fail.

Features

  • Support HTML, PDF, EPUB output(make sure your gitbook support SVG)
  • Support ```flow code block quote
  • Multi code style support

Beautiful UML

ARCHIMATE

WAVEFORM

How to use it

To include a PlantUML diagram, just wrap your definition in a "uml" code block. For example:

UML

Text format uml:

```uml
@startuml

	Class Stage
	Class Timeout {
		+constructor:function(cfg)
		+timeout:function(ctx)
		+overdue:function(ctx)
		+stage: Stage
	}
 	Stage <|-- Timeout

@enduml
```

And what's more, puml and plantuml code block also OK.

```puml
@startuml

	Class Stage
	Class Timeout {
		+constructor:function(cfg)
		+timeout:function(ctx)
		+overdue:function(ctx)
		+stage: Stage
	}
 	Stage <|-- Timeout

@enduml
```

Also you can put in your book block as

{% uml %}
@startuml

    Class Stage
    Class Timeout {
        +constructor:function(cfg)
        +timeout:function(ctx)
        +overdue:function(ctx)
        +stage: Stage
    }
    Stage &lt;|-- Timeout

@enduml
{% enduml %}

The block syntax also allows for a src attribute to import an external PlantUml file.

{% uml src="test.plantuml" %}{% enduml %}

Of course, you can also pass the parameters like this.

```puml { src="test.plantuml" }
```

Configuration

book.json add the uml options

Configure plugin in book.json.

"pluginsConfig": {
  "uml": {
    "format": "png",
    "nailgun": false
  }
}

Build and serve

This plugin only works in your local machine. You need to play with local gitbook (command-line tool) to pre-compile all uml images.

$ gitbook serve yourbook

or

$ gitbook build yourbook

Additional requirements:

  • Create a directory /assets/images/uml in the root of your project.

For Mac OS X users. Install graphviz package.

brew install graphviz

For Linux users, Install graphviz package.

sudo apt install graphviz

sudo yum install graphviz

Debian/Ubuntu users may need install default-jre prevent Error: spawn java ENOENT.

sudo apt-get install default-jre

This plugin original from lyhcode/gitbook-plugin-plantuml

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial