Theme for using GitBook to publish an FAQ or Knowledge Base. This theme works perfectly with search plugins (as the default one or algolia).
This theme requires GitBook version 3 or later.
Add the theme to your book's configuration (
book.json):
{
"plugins": [
"theme-faq",
"-fontsettings",
"-sharing"
]
}
NOTE
theme-faq is not compatible with plugins that modify the toolbar (since there is no toolbar). Embedded search will not work as a result. This includes the default plugins
fontsettings and
sharing that need to be disabled explicitly (add a minus flag "-" before each plugin parameter).
Suggestions for other articles can be shown at the bottom of an article.
Relationships are specified in the YAML frontmatter of a page:
---
related:
- some/other/page.md
- another_related_article.md
---
Content of my article!
Extend the theme by creating a file
_layouts/website/page.html in your book with:
{% extends template.self %}
{% block faq_header_brand %}
<img src="https://mywebsite.com/logo.png" height="30" />
{% endblock %}
Extend the theme by creating a file
_layouts/website/page.html in your book with:
{% extends template.self %}
{% block faq_menu %}
<ul class="nav navbar-nav navbar-right">
<li><a href="#">Contact us</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Return to SuperWebsite</a></li>
</ul>
{% endblock %}
The content of your
README is used as a short description for the home page of your FAQ.
If you wish use a specific file for this description instead of your project's README, you can configure your
book.json to do so:
{
"structure": {
"readme": "home-page-description.md"
}
}