this plug-in provides a vertical bar that divides the summary and main content.

721

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gitbook-plugin-splitter

splitter

this plug-in provides a vertical bar that divides the summary and main content.

NPM

other feature

  • It will save the position information of the splitter to sessionStorage.

How to use it?

Add it to your book.json configuration:

{
    "plugins": ["splitter"]
}

Install your plugins using:

$ gitbook install

change logs

version 0.0.6 (2016-12-06T16:54:38)

  • fix: Fixed not to do anything when the width of the screen size was 600px or less (#6)
  • fix: changed the position of the bar position from "localStorage" to "sessiongStorage" (#10)

version 0.0.6 (2015-11-06T16:54:38)

  • supported Gitbook v3

version 0.0.5 (2015-11-06T16:54:38)

  • fixed don't work toggle button of summary view display from Gitbook V2.5.x

This software is released under the MIT License, see LICENSE.txt.

