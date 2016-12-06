gitbook-plugin-splitter
this plug-in provides a vertical bar that divides the summary and main content.
other feature
- It will save the position information of the splitter to sessionStorage.
How to use it?
Add it to your
book.json configuration:
{
"plugins": ["splitter"]
}
Install your plugins using:
$ gitbook install
change logs
version 0.0.6 (2016-12-06T16:54:38)
- fix: Fixed not to do anything when the width of the screen size was 600px or less (#6)
- fix: changed the position of the bar position from "localStorage" to "sessiongStorage" (#10)
version 0.0.6 (2015-11-06T16:54:38)
version 0.0.5 (2015-11-06T16:54:38)
- fixed don't work toggle button of summary view display from Gitbook V2.5.x
This software is released under the MIT License, see LICENSE.txt.