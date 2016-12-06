this plug-in provides a vertical bar that divides the summary and main content.

other feature

It will save the position information of the splitter to sessionStorage.

How to use it?

Add it to your book.json configuration:

{ "plugins" : [ "splitter" ] }

Install your plugins using:

$ gitbook install

change logs

version 0.0.6 (2016-12-06T16:54:38)

fix: Fixed not to do anything when the width of the screen size was 600px or less (#6)

fix: changed the position of the bar position from "localStorage" to "sessiongStorage" (#10)

version 0.0.6 (2015-11-06T16:54:38)

supported Gitbook v3

version 0.0.5 (2015-11-06T16:54:38)

fixed don't work toggle button of summary view display from Gitbook V2.5.x

This software is released under the MIT License, see LICENSE.txt.