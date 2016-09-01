This is GitBook plugin created for you to separate the page into sections, and add buttons to allow readers to control the visibility of each section.

Example

Changelog

3.1.0: Added custom tag support (thanks @cyrusn for the PR).

3.0.0: Requires gitbook 3.0 or up, fixed plugin in gitbook 3.0.

2.1.0: Added data-collapse option.

2.0.1: Fixed CSS problem, upgraded to latest bootstrap and simplified code.

How to use section?

Defining new section

You can define a new section with the use of tag:

Insert markdown content here (you should start with h3 if you use heading).

A section will take three arguments, listed as follows:

data-title: the title of the section, it will appear as the title of the bootstrap panel (with size of h2). Please note that you cannot use the character " in the title, please use " instead.

the title of the section, it will appear as the title of the bootstrap panel (with size of h2). data-id: the id of the section, it is useful for button control (discussed in next section).

the id of the section, it is useful for button control (discussed in next section). data-show: a boolean value denoting by default, whether or not the panel content will be visible. true: the panel content is visible to user by default, the panel title will be clickable. false: the panel content is hidden to user by default, the panel title is not clickable and can only be viewed by adding a custom button (discussed in next section).

a boolean value denoting by default, whether or not the panel content will be visible. data-nopdf: a boolean value denoting whether or not the section will be hidden in pdf exports. true : the panel will not be shown in .pdf or .epub.

a boolean value denoting whether or not the section will be hidden in pdf exports. data-collapse: a boolean value denoting whether the section will be opened (but still visible) by default. true: the panel content is visible to user by default, but closed. false: the panel content is visible to user by default, but opened (default settings).

a boolean value denoting whether the section will be opened (but still visible) by default.

Using a button to control section visibility

By adding inline HTML in the GitBook, the following code can add a button to allow you to view or hide other sections. Here are the explanation of each tags:

<button class = "section" target= "section1" show= "Show next section" hide= "Hide next section" > </ button >

class: the button has to belong to the class "section".

the button has to belong to the class "section". target: when pressed, the section with the id of target will be toggled.

when pressed, the section with the id of target will be toggled. show: the text on the button when the target section is hidden.

the text on the button when the target section is hidden. hide: the text on the button when the target section is visible.

Note that you can leave 'show' and 'hide' undefined, in this case, an up-arrow or down-arrow will be displayed instead. The button will not be outputed if exported to .pdf or other formats.

Using Custom Tag for section title

available HTML tag for section title h1 , h2 , h3 , h4 , h5 , h6 , b