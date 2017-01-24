Gitbook search engine pro. (支持中文搜索)
You can search any characters(utf-8) and highlight it in your GitBook, not only english(exp:Chinese).
Note: Only gitbook >= 3.0.0 support
ONLINE DEMO:
http://gitbook-plugins.github.io/gitbook-plugin-search-pro/book/
Before use this plugin, you should disable the default search plugin first,
Here is a
book.js configuration example:
{
"plugins": [
"-lunr", "-search", "search-pro"
]
}
After installed gitbook.
> git clone git@github.com:gitbook-plugins/gitbook-plugin-search-pro.git -b gh-pages
> cd ./gitbook-plugin-search-pro
> npm install
> gitbook serve ./
And then open http://127.0.0.1:4000