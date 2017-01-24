Gitbook search engine pro. (支持中文搜索)

You can search any characters(utf-8) and highlight it in your GitBook, not only english(exp:Chinese).

Note: Only gitbook >= 3.0.0 support

Demo preview

ONLINE DEMO:

http://gitbook-plugins.github.io/gitbook-plugin-search-pro/book/

GIFs

Usage

Before use this plugin, you should disable the default search plugin first, Here is a book.js configuration example:

{ "plugins" : [ "-lunr" , "-search" , "search-pro" ] }

Example

After installed gitbook.

> git clone git@github .com :gitbook-plugins/gitbook-plugin-search-pro .git - b gh-pages > cd ./gitbook-plugin-search-pro > npm install > gitbook serve ./

And then open http://127.0.0.1:4000