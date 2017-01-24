openbase logo
gitbook-plugin-search-pro

by gitbook-plugins
2.0.2 (see all)

Gitbook search engine pro. (支持中文搜索)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

311

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gitbook-plugin-search-pro

Gitbook search engine pro. (支持中文搜索)

You can search any characters(utf-8) and highlight it in your GitBook, not only english(exp:Chinese).

Note: Only gitbook >= 3.0.0 support

Demo preview

ONLINE DEMO:

http://gitbook-plugins.github.io/gitbook-plugin-search-pro/book/

GIFs

Usage

Before use this plugin, you should disable the default search plugin first, Here is a book.js configuration example:

{
    "plugins": [
      "-lunr", "-search", "search-pro"
    ]
}

Example

After installed gitbook.

    > git clone git@github.com:gitbook-plugins/gitbook-plugin-search-pro.git -b gh-pages
    > cd ./gitbook-plugin-search-pro
    > npm install
    > gitbook serve ./

And then open http://127.0.0.1:4000

Thanks:

