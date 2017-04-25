A powerful search plugin for GitBook.
* Search any character
* Search across element (for search code)
* Remember search url
Before use this plugin, you should disable the default search plugin first,
Here is a
book.json configuration example:
{
plugins: ["-lunr", "-search", "search-plus"]
}
Note: Only gitbook >= 3.0.0 support
Open https://lwdgit.github.io/gitbook-plugin-search-plus/ or test it by yourself
> git clone git@github.com:lwdgit/gitbook-plugin-search-plus.git -b gh-pages
> cd gitbook-plugin-search-plus
> npm install
> npm start
And then open http://127.0.0.1:4000