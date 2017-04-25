openbase logo
gps

gitbook-plugin-search-plus

by wen
1.0.4-alpha-3

gitbook powerful search plugin

Downloads/wk

479

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gitbook-search-plus

A powerful search plugin for GitBook.

Features

* Search any character
* Search across element (for search code)
* Remember search url

Use this plugin

Before use this plugin, you should disable the default search plugin first, Here is a book.json configuration example:

{
    plugins: ["-lunr", "-search", "search-plus"]
}

Note: Only gitbook >= 3.0.0 support

Examples

Open https://lwdgit.github.io/gitbook-plugin-search-plus/ or test it by yourself

    > git clone git@github.com:lwdgit/gitbook-plugin-search-plus.git -b gh-pages
    > cd gitbook-plugin-search-plus
    > npm install
    > npm start

And then open http://127.0.0.1:4000

Thanks To:

