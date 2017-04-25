A powerful search plugin for GitBook.

Features

* Search any character * Search across element ( for search code) * Remember search url

Use this plugin

Before use this plugin, you should disable the default search plugin first, Here is a book.json configuration example:

{ plugins : [ "-lunr" , "-search" , "search-plus" ] }

Note: Only gitbook >= 3.0.0 support

Examples

Open https://lwdgit.github.io/gitbook-plugin-search-plus/ or test it by yourself

> git clone git@github.com:lwdgit/gitbook-plugin- search -plus.git -b gh-pages > cd gitbook-plugin- search -plus > npm install > npm start

And then open http://127.0.0.1:4000

Thanks To: