This plugin is a default plugin for GitBook, it adds an interactive search bar to your book.

This plugin is backend agnostic.

Disable this plugin

This is a default plugin and it can be disabled using a book.json configuration:

{ plugins : [ "-search" ] }

Backends

Backend Plugin Name Description Lunr lunr Index the content into a local/offlien index Algolia algolia Index the content in Algolia

Search options

Most backends for the plugin-search will support a range of common configuration listed below. You should check the description of each backend in case some do not support some options.

Adding keywords to a page

You can specify explicit keywords for any page. When searching for these keywords, the page will should rank higher in the results.

--- search: keywords: ['keyword1', 'keyword2', 'etc.'] --- # My Page This page should be among the first search results for "keyword1".

Disabling indexing of a page

You can disable the indexing of a specific page by adding a YAML header to the page: