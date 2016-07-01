openbase logo
gitbook-plugin-search

by GitbookIO
2.2.1 (see all)

Search content in your book

npm
GitHub
6.4K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

search

This plugin is a default plugin for GitBook, it adds an interactive search bar to your book.

This plugin is backend agnostic.

Disable this plugin

This is a default plugin and it can be disabled using a book.json configuration:

{
    plugins: ["-search"]
}

Backends

BackendPlugin NameDescription
LunrlunrIndex the content into a local/offlien index
AlgoliaalgoliaIndex the content in Algolia

Search options

Most backends for the plugin-search will support a range of common configuration listed below. You should check the description of each backend in case some do not support some options.

Adding keywords to a page

You can specify explicit keywords for any page. When searching for these keywords, the page will should rank higher in the results.

---
search:
    keywords: ['keyword1', 'keyword2', 'etc.']
---

# My Page

This page should be among the first search results for "keyword1".

Disabling indexing of a page

You can disable the indexing of a specific page by adding a YAML header to the page:

---
search: false
---

# My Page

This page should not appear in the search results.

