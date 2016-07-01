This plugin is a default plugin for GitBook, it adds an interactive search bar to your book.
This plugin is backend agnostic.
This is a default plugin and it can be disabled using a
book.json configuration:
{
plugins: ["-search"]
}
|Backend
|Plugin Name
|Description
|Lunr
lunr
|Index the content into a local/offlien index
|Algolia
algolia
|Index the content in Algolia
Most backends for the
plugin-search will support a range of common configuration listed below. You should check the description of each backend in case some do not support some options.
You can specify explicit keywords for any page. When searching for these keywords, the page will should rank higher in the results.
---
search:
keywords: ['keyword1', 'keyword2', 'etc.']
---
# My Page
This page should be among the first search results for "keyword1".
You can disable the indexing of a specific page by adding a YAML header to the page:
---
search: false
---
# My Page
This page should not appear in the search results.