75

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gitbook plugin : Transform annotated quotes to notes

For gitbook 0.4.2+

Annotated notes are an extension of markdown blockquotes. Supported annotations :

  • > **Info** Info
  • > **Note** Note
  • > **Tag** Tag
  • > **Comment** Comment
  • > **Hint** Hint
  • > **Success** Success
  • > **Warning** Warning
  • > **Caution** Caution
  • > **Danger** Danger
  • > **Quote** Quote

Preview of richquotes

Annotations are case-insensitive.

Installation

Add this plugin to your book.json:

{
    "plugins": ["richquotes"]
}

Then run gitbook install to download and install the plugin.

Override built-in annotations

You can add user defined or override built-in annotations in book.json file:

{
    "plugins": ["richquotes"],
    "pluginsConfig":
    {
        "richquotes":
        {
            "star": {
                "alert": "warning",
                "picto": "fa-star"
            }
        }
    }
}

Refer to Bootstrap doc for alert value (alert- prefix is not needed).

Refer to Font Awesome doc for picto value.

Disable default quote

By default richquote will show a quote annotation. You can disable this behaviour in book.json file:

{
    "plugins": ["richquotes"],
    "pluginsConfig":
    {
        "richquotes":
        {
            "default": false
        }
    }
}

