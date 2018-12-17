Gitbook plugin : Transform annotated quotes to notes

For gitbook 0.4.2+

Annotated notes are an extension of markdown blockquotes. Supported annotations :

> **Info** Info

> **Note** Note

> **Tag** Tag

> **Comment** Comment

> **Hint** Hint

> **Success** Success

> **Warning** Warning

> **Caution** Caution

> **Danger** Danger

> **Quote** Quote

Annotations are case-insensitive.

Installation

Add this plugin to your book.json :

{ "plugins" : [ "richquotes" ] }

Then run gitbook install to download and install the plugin.

Override built-in annotations

You can add user defined or override built-in annotations in book.json file:

{ "plugins" : [ "richquotes" ], "pluginsConfig" : { "richquotes" : { "star" : { "alert" : "warning" , "picto" : "fa-star" } } } }

Refer to Bootstrap doc for alert value ( alert- prefix is not needed).

Refer to Font Awesome doc for picto value.

Disable default quote

By default richquote will show a quote annotation. You can disable this behaviour in book.json file: