For gitbook 0.4.2+
Annotated notes are an extension of markdown blockquotes. Supported annotations :
> **Info** Info
> **Note** Note
> **Tag** Tag
> **Comment** Comment
> **Hint** Hint
> **Success** Success
> **Warning** Warning
> **Caution** Caution
> **Danger** Danger
> **Quote** Quote
Annotations are case-insensitive.
Add this plugin to your
book.json:
{
"plugins": ["richquotes"]
}
Then run
gitbook install to download and install the plugin.
You can add user defined or override built-in annotations in
book.json file:
{
"plugins": ["richquotes"],
"pluginsConfig":
{
"richquotes":
{
"star": {
"alert": "warning",
"picto": "fa-star"
}
}
}
}
Refer to Bootstrap doc for alert value (
alert- prefix is not needed).
Refer to Font Awesome doc for picto value.
By default
richquote will show a quote annotation. You can disable this behaviour in
book.json file:
{
"plugins": ["richquotes"],
"pluginsConfig":
{
"richquotes":
{
"default": false
}
}
}